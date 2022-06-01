MANKATO — A judge has scheduled a mental competency hearing for a Mankato area man accused of murdering his father.
Travis Earle, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 59-year-old Steven Earle.
Blue Earth County Human Services filed the petition on Tuesday, saying Travis Earle poses a risk of harm to himself and others due to mental illness. The court ordered he be taken to the jail or other appropriate facility for evaluation, treatment, diagnosis and care.
A preliminary hearing will be held Thursday over Zoom. A written examination will be prepared before the commitment hearing over Zoom on June 14.
The father initially called 911 on April 27 to report his son had beaten him up in the past and had a knife.
Deputies arrived about 10 minutes after the initial call to find Travis Earle in his yard in South Bend Township. He told deputies his dad had a knife and he defended himself.
Steven Earle was found inside bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his torso. He was initially conscious enough to share details before being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. He said he originally had the knife to protect himself, but his son took it from him and stabbed him while he was on the phone with 911.
Steven Earle died during surgery.
During an interview with a detective, Travis Earle stated the dispute began after his dad got upset at him for trying to cancel a cable subscription. The son claimed he tried to grab his father’s phone during a 911 call, leading to his father pulling the knife out to try to stab him.
Travis Earle later stated they fought over the knife before he eventually twisted his father’s hands back toward him and stabbed him with it.
A preliminary analysis from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, which is handling post-mortem examinations, found wounds on Steven Earle’s leg and hands along with the multiple stab wounds on his torso, including one near his right armpit area deep enough to penetrate the chest cavity.
The father and son lived together at the 208 Eleanor St. residence, just across the Blue Earth River from Mankato’s city limits. Travis Earle had moved in about a year ago, the complaint states, after previously living in Iowa.
Travis Earle didn’t previously have a criminal record in Minnesota. There was one domestic altercation reported at the address in July 2020, Barta said, but there were no arrests and the parties agreed to be separated with the son staying somewhere else for the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.