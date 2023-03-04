Since reopening in the fall of 2021 the MFS compost facility near Good Thunder continues to draw complaints from some neighbors about odor problems.
But the operators of the facility say they address problems as they arise and have been installing more technology. County regulators say they continue to monitor and inspect the site frequently and follow up on odor complaints and work with the facility to address concerns.
At a recent Blue Earth County Board meeting, neighbor Dan Fitzsimmons told commissioners the smells from the site, depending on the wind direction, have driven neighbors to cancel outdoor events and activities and they are forced to keep their windows closed.
“One neighbor described it as a smell straight from the bowels of hell.”
He said they were told to be patient as the county works with MFS but said that after 13 months of waiting without seeing what they believe are improvements, neighbors believe the county should pull the permit and shut the site down.
Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg said that county staff has continued to work on any odor issues, and the board asked the county attorney to look into the issue and permit requirements to see if the board should take any additional or different steps in the future.
He told The Free Press that because of the numerous odor complaints the board wanted to “make sure we’re doing everything proper and that we take care of the neighbors too.”
He said a site to compost food waste to keep it out of landfills is needed and that the county wants to do what it can to ensure MFS can continue operating. “But you don’t want to cause the neighbors harm either.”
MFS stopped collecting food waste from area businesses in spring of 2019. The facility was plagued with ongoing complaints by neighbors about odor and concerns about controlling PFAS in its water pond.
The facility reopened in the fall of 2021 after working through material that had been on the site and dealing with its pond water. MFS got the blessing of Blue Earth County to operate with a variety of requirements under a conditional-use permit and county permit.
The facility takes in food byproducts and waste from food-processing facilities in the region and turns them into a compost that is spread on farm fields and used in gardens.
Manager and co-owner Max Milinkovich said he believes many of the odor complaints go back to last summer and said MFS is constantly monitoring and taking action on problems.
“We spent the money and had a third-party come out and do ‘nasal ranger’ studies,” he said of people trained in detecting odors.
But Fitzsimmons said that if the nasal rangers weren’t detecting the seriousness of the odors, “They should keep their day jobs.”
Milinkovich said a new ownership structure is also in place as he and Bob Weerts bought out the interest held by MFS Farm Group. He said they have been bringing in some new equipment and taking more steps to address neighbors’ concerns.
He said the facility has had no warnings from the county or state that they are violating their permits.
“There are weekly inspections from the county and monthly visits from the state.”
Milinkovich said he’s readily available to talk to anyone who has concerns and said the site is planning an open house tour this spring.
Mike Stalberger, county property and environmental resources director, said his department monitors the compost site.
“We continue to follow up with them as far as our compliance checking. We do reviews for odors in the area and act on any complaints folks send our way.”
Fitzsimmons also questioned why the facility was taking items from out of state and said what’s brought in is some of the worst smelling materials.
“One has to wonder what is wrong with those products that they have to ship them in from so far away.”
But Milinkovich said a company in Iowa was looking for a top quality compost facility to bring their pre-consumer food grade material and did a lot of site visits and reviews of MFS operations and technology.
“It was quite a process to get approved by them. It’s actually a feather in your hat when they approve your facility. It speaks volumes about our facility.”
Milinkovich said compost facilities remove food waste from landfills and that their final product is increasingly prized and in demand. He said more farmers, as well as gardeners, are using the finished compost for fertilizer so they can cut their use of synthetic fertilizer.
Milinkovich said there is going to be some odors at times from a compost facility.
“Some of this is the nature of the beast. And some of it is people’s perception and their perception is their reality.”
