MANKATO — A Mankato credit union will collect used computers and accessories to give to students.

Affinity Plus Credit Union at 1600 Madison Ave. is holding a donation drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Laptop and desktop computers will be collected, along with accessories and smartphones.

Minnesota Computers for Schools will distribute the donations to students. 

Affinity Plus also will match up to $25,000 in monetary donations to support the nonprofit. 

