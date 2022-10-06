A bit of scenic waterfront space for the public and a lot of housing remain as the central elements of what could be a singular redevelopment project in Mankato’s history.
With the land-use plan expected to be finalized in the next two months, the public has been invited to offer opinions on the proposed next life of the Jefferson Quarry. But general themes are already solidifying as the city, a consultant and the private owners of the 54-acre site near the end of a yearlong planning process.
“This is an area that could really be creatively designed,” said Tom Leighton of the consulting firm Stantec.
Leighton was referring specifically to the portion of the sweeping former quarry dedicated for public use. A posterboard at Thursday’s open house showed the possibilities. It included a plaza connected by large flood-tolerant concrete platforms stepping down to the Minnesota River, multiple walking paths, parkland, specialty shops and a possible restaurant with river views. Photos from public spaces in other cities illustrated the potential amenities at the plaza or in other green spaces ranging from fountains to ice-skating pathways to pickleball courts to mountain bike trails to kayaking ponds.
The plaza would be connected both to the riverbank and to the Minnesota River Trail, an existing bike path through the area. Immediately adjacent to that public space, the tentative land-use plan calls for high-density housing — most-likely multi-story apartment buildings. And farther to the east and south, development would be restricted to lower-density residential structures, likely meaning townhouses or duplexes but possibly including single-family homes.
The idea, Leighton said, is to put the public plaza and the commercial spaces on the riverside with the high-density apartments within an easy walk, providing for customers and park users. The lower-height and lower-density townhouses would be a greater distance away to the east and south, providing a buffer between the big apartment buildings and the single-family homes of the Germania Park neighborhood east of the quarry.
The property, with its limestone cliffs and quarry ponds, has more than a half-dozen spots where water features or open spaces could be incorporated into the neighborhood, according to the concepts presented to the public at the Kato Ballroom. Equivalent in size to nearly 22 city blocks, the former quarry is large enough for numerous large apartment buildings, rows of townhouses, and roads and paths even while leaving the entire western and southern borders of the site as parkland and open space.
The concepts also point to the older Mankato Quarry south of the Jefferson Quarry, suggesting a potential future parkway connecting the two and tieing the riverside into the Old Town business district. That could only occur once the Mankato Quarry, which has separate ownership and where some stone-cutting operations continue, is ready for redevelopment. And it would require a bridge over or tunnel below the Union Pacific rail line.
All three partners in the planning process — Stantec, hired with a state economic development grant, city planners and quarry owners Pentagon Materials — appear to be in agreement on the overall concept and on the one-of-a-kind potential of the site.
Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist with the city, has been representing Mankato’s Community Development Department.
“I’m from Mankato, so it’s rewarding and cool to help with these projects and see how they could transform Mankato,” Kramlinger said.
The development concept and land-use plan should clear the Planning Commission and go before the City Council by the end of the year, she said. Numerous steps will still be required after that, including traffic studies, a review of possible shoreland restrictions, planning for road and utility connections, rezoning and more.
Kramlinger senses Pentagon Materials, a sister company of Holtmeier Construction, is eager to push the project forward.
“It seems like they’re anxious, but I don’t have a feeling for their timetable,” she said.
Community Development Director Paul Vogel compared the process to the creation of Sibley Parkway — a redevelopment of the sprawling North Star Concrete site and other industrial/warehouse properties near the Minnesota River southwest of downtown Mankato. The concept came first, then private developers and the marketplace set the pace.
“If 1 is the beginning and 10 is digging, I’m telling people we’re at 2 or 3,” Vogel said. “And it took a lot of work to get from 1 to 2.”
Jim Voda, Pentagon’s project coordinator for the quarry redevelopment, agreed that a lot needs to be done, although having the developer and the city on the same page provides a head start.
“Ultimately, market conditions are going to dictate what and how fast things are going to develop,” Voda said.
The site “has plenty of challenges, working basically in rock in everything we work on down there,” he said.
Those same features, though, offer “a unique urban setting” that should capture the imagination of investors, Voda said.
“We’ve mostly been telling people 2024,” he said of the expected groundbreaking. “This is just kind of the beginning. ... There’s a lot of homework that needs to be done before a shovel goes in the ground.”
And even before the redevelopment concept is finalized in November or December, city officials are looking for public input — including on the plaza and park concepts. People who missed the open house will still be able to examine the posterboards and offer comments, probably by sometime next week, on the city’s public outreach site everyvoice.mankatomn.gov.
“We have examples of how that public space could be used, what it could look like,” Kramlinger said. “So we’re looking for feedback on that.”
At the Kato Ballroom, visitors pointed out the need for a direct trail connection from the Germania Park neighborhood to the riverside trail. Someone else requested a close examination of any impact the project might have on the aquifer. Others asked about street connections.
As Fourth Avenue residents Margaret Black and Curt Torgerson looked over the plans, they didn’t spot any immediate concerns for their adjacent neighborhood.
Torgerson sees it as a positive that the tapped-out quarry could be put to a new use.
“If it works out, that would be fantastic,” he said, suggesting that he wouldn’t necessarily want to be the one tackling the project. “It’s a big undertaking.”
