A growing number of lawmakers say it's more likely the Minnesota Legislature will finalize a two-year budget next month rather than by Monday, the last day of this year's regular legislative session.
House and Senate leaders have yet to work out budget targets for a proposed $52 billion budget, which has frozen work for conference committees negotiating how much to spend on various issues throughout the state. The state has to negotiate a new budget by the time the current budget ends at the end of June to avoid a government shutdown.
Lawmakers usually wait until the final days of regular session — and sometimes subsequent special sessions — to finalize a budget. This budget cycle is a little different, however, as the pandemic and Gov. Tim Walz's subsequent monthly special sessions to extend emergency powers have changed the political calculations on the budget.
"We've always been subject to deadlines, and deadlines seem to be what gets us to move to a final agreement," said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska.
Torkelson said he's hearing more buzz among lawmakers that a guaranteed special session next month gives legislative leaders more time to jockey for position on the budget and policy issues facing Minnesota this year.
"It's still possible that we could come to an agreement in regular session, but it doesn't look likely to me at this time," he said.
Torkelson isn't a part of conference committee negotiations this year — he's the Republican lead on the House redistricting committee — but he noted conference committees are largely at a standstill because they don't yet have budget targets to negotiate. House and Senate leaders had planned to announce targets last week but missed their deadline.
Torkelson and other lawmakers say this year's budget negotiations are more complex than others in recent memory, in large part due to incoming federal aid and major policy issues such as the governor's emergency spending powers.
Democrats and Republicans disagree over how to factor in an estimated $2.83 billion in COVID-related federal aid, half of which will come to Minnesota during the next few weeks with the rest coming later. Republicans seek to use much of the one-time funding to supplement Minnesota's budget while Democrats are pushing for sustainable funding to state programs outside of the incoming payments.
"It's a respite of sorts from cash pressures, but it's a temporary one," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
Lawmakers are also arguing over who gets to decide how that money should be spent. Republican lawmakers oppose Walz's ongoing emergency powers and want more say in how state agencies would use the incoming federal funding, though state officials note they're still learning what that money can be spent on.
Frentz, who's part of the Senate minority caucus leadership, said he's been involved with some of the negotiations between House and Senate leaders on budget targets and policy issues but isn't yet sure whether leaders can agree on a budget outline by the end of the session May 17.
"The odds are less than 50/50 we get done on time now," he said.
Frentz noted lawmakers will face public pressure to come to an agreement soon if they delay budget talks to next month. He said he's also concerned running up against Minnesota's constitutional deadline for a new budget will cause issues for local government officials looking to plan their own expenditures this summer.
"I don't think the people in District 19 have anything to gain that I can see in getting a budget deal done next month," Frentz said.
Other lawmakers say they're still hopeful the Legislature can come to an agreement before the end of the regular session, just as they did in 2019.
Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, said negotiations between the two parties haven't always been friendly over the past few weeks but there are still policy issues lawmakers can work out.
"I'm going to be hopeful that compromises can be made and we can do the work Minnesotans expect us to get done," Frederick said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.