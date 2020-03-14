MANKATO — Checking social media accounts for updates on cancellations and postponements is becoming a first step for anyone wondering about previously scheduled activities and events.
Southern Minnesota Home and Builders’ officials cited concerns about spreading coronavirus when they informed the public via Facebook of the decision to not have a show this weekend in Mankato.
“We hope to see you in 2021! Thank for for your support,” said the organization’s post intended for the hundreds of devotees who usually pack Mankato’s civic center and stand should-to-shoulder to see the latest in home improvement and garden trends.
From church services to circus performances, the cancellations and postponements keep coming.
Local decisions about whether or not to have large crowds congregate were made in conjunction with strategies announced Friday by state officials. The Minnesota Department of Health wants the general public to temporarily reduce close-contact interactions as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, now classified as a worldwide pandemic.
Eric Jones, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, was busy Friday preparing for a contractor’s “deep clean” of the center this weekend.
He’s also spent lots of time talking with organizers of gatherings slated in Mankato.
“Right now, no major conventions are scheduled. The kids charity circus in April is canceled, and we are working to find a new date for “Whose Line Is It?” MRCI staff are hoping to reschedule the benefit to a fall date.
Revelers hoping to gather at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations may make tentative plans to watch parades today and Tuesday.
A St. Peter Ambassadors meeting Thursday gave the green light for its 42nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Third Street.
“It’s an outdoor event and as of now, we plan to go ahead with the parade,” said ambassador Aaron Petersen. “Obviously, that could change, and if so, we’ll update our Facebook page.”
A St. Paddy’s Queen coronation took place as scheduled Friday night at Le Center’s American Legion Post. The newly crowned royalty plan to be part of a 2 p.m. parade today in Le Center, one of several activities planned for Le Sueur County’s celebration of all things Irish.
Organizers plan to post online any changes in the celebration’s schedule.
The Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota trusts the public to use common sense and hand sanitizer while they enjoy the annual Irish Fest Parade of Clans noon today in Waseca.
“We are asking to stay home if they don’t feel good,” said committee member Paula Beelow, of Janesville.
Beelow said the festival’s signature Mulligan stew will be not be ladled from a communal bowl. Caterers will instead sell pre-filled cups of the hearty Irish fare.
An annual fundraiser for the Arts Center of Saint Peter, usually planned in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day events, has been postponed. This year’s sale of artisan bowls filled with soup is now planned as part of a July 11 outdoor party at the center and the organization’s annual member art show.
“Souper Bowl draws more than 400 people, so we’re following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines suggesting cancellation of large community gatherings,” said Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “We want volunteers and guests to enjoy the event without fear of spreading or contracting illness.”
Organizations also exercising caution against the spread of disease include the YWCA that decided to postpone its Women of Distinction banquet.
Blue Earth County Library in Mankato and North Mankato Taylor Library are open but are curtailing programs.
Several South Central Minnesota Pride events have been canceled and the organization’s “Gayla” event will move to a date in May or June.
Minnesota State University canceled all events totaling more than 100 attendees until May 1. Other events may also be canceled, with more information available at www.mnsu.edu/coronavirus.
Local productions are following Broadway’s decision to exercise caution and safeguard theater patrons during the pandemic.
The show went on Thursday and Friday for Merely Players Community Theater’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” and also will tonight, but shows March 19, 20 and 21 have been canceled. Purchasers of tickets for those shows will be refunded.
Mankato Symphony’s Bethel Balge recently learned Good Counsel Chapel public events have been canceled out of concern for possible coronavirus exposure to the elderly members of School Sisters of Notre Dame who live in the complex surrounding the chapel. The cancellations include the orchestra’s March Music on the Hill concert.
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota’s CEO Louise Dickmeyer reached out via a press release to let visitors know surfaces within the museum are being wiped down with disinfectants regularly and staff members who show signs of respiratory illnesses or fever are being directed to stay home.
A modern-day approach is being used to notify regulars at an annual expo of fur trade-era goods at Turner Hall in New Ulm.
“As of now, we are still on, if that changes we will most certainly put an update on Facebook,” said Mike Emery, organizer for the 100 vendor booths at this weekend’s New Ulm Trade Fair and Living History Fair.
New Ulm’s Chamber of Commerce calendar, as of Friday evening, continued to list a St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 5 p.m. Tuesday that was to go through the downtown business district.
