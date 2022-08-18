Logan Ehrhardt dressed in blue at the beginning of his reenactor hobby a few years ago. He’ll be wearing a gray Confederate uniform this weekend during a simulated Civil War encampment on the Le Sueur County fairgrounds.
“I started with the New Ulm Battery, but that just never worked out,” said Ehrhardt, referring to his role as a young Minnesota militiaman.
The New Prague 19-year-old joined up with other volunteers who are most likely the state’s only group of rebel soldier portrayers. Company H is based in the Austin area.
Portraying someone from the South who fought in a bloody war that split the nation is a method Ehrhardt uses to teach the public about the Civil War — he’s not flexing an opinion on which side was right. He wants stories of all soldiers who fought between 1861 and 1865 to be told.
“My goal is mostly public education,” Ehrhardt said.
He almost always represents a private or medical staffer. Ash Sarrell 19, of Austin, also will be wearing a Confederate costume during the encampment.
“Generally, I dress as a drummer or a flag bearer. Sometimes, a medical (person),” she said.
Sarrell grew up watching older family members at reenactments.
“I picked up my love of teaching people history from them,” she said.
The duo represents a South Carolina unit that flew a blue flag emblazoned with a palmetto tree.
Flag bearers were usually the first to be shot in battle ... Their flags were the heart and soul of regiments — on both sides,” said Bill Feuchtenberger, captain for Ehrhardt and Sarrell’s infantry unit.
He said before Company H surrendered on its last day of battle, a handful of its members buried their flag under a stone to keep it safe from the Union. None of those Confederate soldiers lived to retrieve their precious piece of material.
Ehrhardt and Sarrell will provide more information about the unit during presentations slated Friday through Sunday at the Le Sueur County Fair in Le Center. They also will take questions from fairgoers who stop by the encampment near the barns. The two use a variety of materials to research the Civil War.
Their past audience members occasionally have included descendants of Union soldiers.
“It’s good to hear the personal stories of their ancestors; they often are quite similar to those of Confederate soldiers,” Ehrhardt said.
Sarrell said she’s sometimes had to field rude comments from reenactment attendees.
Flags are one of the touchier subjects the reenactors have had to explain. The Southern Cross, a battle flag, is at the root of many present-day controversies. It was never the official symbol of the Confederacy; however, it has become linked to racism and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Arn Kind, of Mankato, portrays Union infantry at reenactments and had a played a sergeant in charge of a company of Civil War soldiers for the 1990 movie “Dances With Wolves.” An incident last year prompted the member of the 1st Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Regiment to defend an event’s Confederate soldier reenactors.
Restrictions were in place that banned the display of any Confederate flags during reenactments. Kind said the rule was ridiculous.
As a rule, reenactors have strict standards regarding authenticity, Kind said.
“They are going to do it right, right down to the buttons; they (those representing the South) packed up and left.
“If there aren’t any Confederate reenactors, who are we going to skirmish with?”
A retired teacher, Kind was heartened by Ehrhardt and Sarrell’s participation in the encampment.
“It’s healthy for them to have an interest in history ... and that they aren’t telling just half of the story,” Kind said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.