ST. PETER — For Chelsea Boyden, Building Bridges is an exact fit for what she's seeking in a student-led organization. The Gustavus Adolphus College group focuses on social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion.
Boyden's been active in Building Bridges throughout her student career.
“It stood out above all the rest,” said the junior from Norwood, Iowa, majoring in political science, philosophy and peace/justice/conflict studies.
She and other members are now in the midst of preparations for the organization's 25th annual signature event on Saturday, a conference designed to educate through speakers, workshops and interactive “action” pieces.
The 2020 conference — “Confronting Climate Justice: Unearthing the Climate Crisis as an Issue of Human Suffering” — features David Archambault II, a Lakota man and former tribal chairman. In 2016 he led the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The second keynote speaker is Nnimmo Bassey, director of an ecological think tank in Nigeria, Health of Mother Earth.
A series of workshops showcasing climate justice will feature topics such as "Planetary Solidarity" and "Practicing the Agricultural Imagination."
Boyden said she and other members of the organization agreed they'd picked the most intersectional topic possible. “Climate change affects everyone.”
The goal of the 2020 conference is to illuminate perspectives that are underrepresented in a climate debate that tends to prioritize profit over justice, a press release said.
"This is Building Bridges Week on campus, with activities planned every day to get our fellow students on campus interested,” Boyden said.
Student organizers also have put a lot of energy into planning the conference and making arrangements for the speakers. They will handle most of the event's activities.
The 2020 Building Bridges committee has been reaching out to alumni because this is the conference's 25th year.
“There have been a lot of emails and phone calls,” Boyden said.
Most conference expenses are covered by an allotted budget; however, the students have held at least one activity a year to help pay for the organization's expenses.
Conference experiences provide students with tools to use in the future when engaging in social justice issues.
Past conferences have focused on metal health, grassroots movements, the war on drugs, rape culture and mass incarceration.
“We want to use the Building Bridges Conference as an avenue through which to continue thinking about climate change from a social justice perspective,” student leaders and Building Bridges co-presidents Greta Dupslaff and James Miller said in a statement. "We see this conference as part of a greater campus conversation about climate change and the power of student activism. The goal of the day is to educate the community and inspire others to take action."
General admission to the 2020 conference costs $10. Reservations are necessary for a meal planned in conjunction with the conference.
The keynote lectures will be livestreamed and archived on Gustavus' website.
