MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's weekly COVID-19 case count rose 27%, the fourth straight week with an uptick.
The nine area counties combined for 145 confirmed cases this week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They had 114 cases during the prior week.
While still low compared to case totals between August and February, the recent numbers are also an underrepresentation of case spread due to at-home tests not factoring into the official totals.
The south-central region is in a new wave of spring cases, coming on the tail of a bottoming out of numbers in mid-March. So far at least, hospitalization and death trends haven't spiked.
After 18 COVID-19 deaths in March, the region hasn't had any confirmed in April. Minnesota had seven more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Friday, however, raising the statewide toll during the pandemic to 12,464.
Age ranges of the deceased varied from 45-49 years old in Scott County to 85-89 in St. Louis County.
For case increases, Blue Earth County had the most notable rise. It went from 38 to 68 week over week, a 79% increase.
The region's rise wasn't uniform across all nine counties. Nicollet, Waseca, Brown and Sibley counties joined Blue Earth in having upticks, while Watonwan, Faribault and Martin counties had fewer cases and Le Sueur County stayed level.
This week's 27% increase is a larger jump than the 20% uptick seen last week. The numbers do suggest case growth is accelerating in area counties, although not at the staggering pace of the omicron variant's wave in January.
