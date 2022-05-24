Southern Minnesota voters have a chance today to determine the final contenders to serve out the term of Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17.
The new member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st District will be decided Aug. 9, but first comes today's special primary election.
Voters today will have to decide whether to weigh in on the Republican primary race, where 10 candidates are on the ballot, or the Democratic side, which includes a field of eight. If someone votes in both the Republican and Democratic primary, the ballot will be rejected.
For those looking to cast in-person ballots today, their polling place is typically going to be the same as in the last general election and voting in most places runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., although some low-population areas might start as late as 10 a.m.
Voters can find their polling place — or learn about how to register, verify polling place hours and view a sample ballot — by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State’s elections website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-day-voting/
The special election will be in the current 1st District while the Nov. 8 contest will be in the new 1st District, redrawn somewhat as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 census.
