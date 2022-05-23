Southern Minnesota voters will have a chance on Tuesday to determine the final four contenders to serve out the term of Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17.
The new member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st District will be decided Aug. 9, but first comes Tuesday’s special primary election, which will narrow the field to one candidate for each political party.
Two marijuana legalization candidates are already set to advance to the Aug. 9 ballot because they were the only contenders for the Legal Marijuana Now Party and the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota. Tuesday will determine which Democrat and which Republican will join them.
The special election was called after Hagedorn succumbed to kidney cancer, and the winner will serve until Jan. 3 — the end of the current two-year term for House members. The winner of the special election, however, is likely to be a frontrunner in the Nov. 8 general election to fill the 1st District seat for two years starting in January.
Voters on Tuesday will have to decide whether to weigh in on the Republican primary race, where 10 candidates are on the ballot, or the Democratic side, which includes a field of eight. If someone votes in both the Republican and Democratic primary, the ballot will be rejected.
Already, 40,781 absentee ballot applications have been submitted for the special primary election — a figure that includes those initiated by counties for towns and townships with populations of fewer than 400 where voting is done exclusively by mail. Nearly 10,000 ballots had been accepted through Friday.
For those looking to cast in-person ballots on Tuesday, their polling place is typically going to be the same as in the last general election and voting in most places runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., although some low-population areas might start as late as 10 a.m.
People can find their polling place — or learn about how to register on election day, verify polling place hours and view a sample ballot — by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State’s elections website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-day-voting/
The special election will be in the current 1st District while the Nov. 8 contest will be in the new 1st District, redrawn somewhat as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 census. Most voters in The Free Press coverage area will be able to vote in both the old and the new 1st District.
One exception is Sibley County, which is already part of the 7th District. Another is Le Sueur County, where voters will be able to vote in the 1st District special primary election Tuesday and in the 1st District special election on Aug. 9. But for the general election, Le Sueur County voters will be switching to the 2nd District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Angie Craig. And in western Brown and eastern Cottonwood counties, including towns such as Springfield and Mountain Lake, the special elections will be the final chance to influence 1st District races before switching to the 7th District, home to incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach.
