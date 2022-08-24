A new street outreach team will soon be out making connections with the homeless and others in need of housing, mental health or other services.
Erica Koser, director of Connections Shelter, said they have done street outreach when they can but knew that more was needed. A grant allowed the seasonal shelter to hire a coordinator of street outreach.
“We have done some in the summer, but it’s been limited. This will really increase that visibility. We’ll be partnering with law enforcement and other partners, so if they see someone who may be homeless, we’ll be able to connect them to resources.”
Mankato Public Safety Cmdr. Justin Neumann said a street outreach program is more effective than simply handing a card to someone in need of help.
“The street outreach is great. You can give someone a phone number, but being able to bring the resources out to them is much more effective. We know where individuals in need are and where homeless people are sleeping. (Street outreach is) much more effective than handing them a card or telling them to make an appointment.”
Neuman said Connections, the Mankato and Blue Earth County housing agencies, and other groups can provide a variety of services to the homeless need. “It’s not just giving them a place to sleep at night, but to connect them with all of the other resources they may need,” Neuman said.
Koser said they know where to look for those in need. “We know where people are hanging out — parks and other places. The Cherry Street bus station was a hot place for people to gather and so we went there. There are complaints we hear from the police or businesses that there are some people causing some problems, and we try to reach out to them.”
Nancy Bokelmann, director of housing services for the city of Mankato, works closely with Blue Earth County housing officials and Connections. Through her efforts with the county, some of its federal American Rescue Plan money was used for a grant to Connections to beef up its street outreach, as well as to help pay for new office space for the program. That freed up some shelter space for more beds.
“We definitely thought street outreach was a need,” Bokelmann said. “Working with them as a street outreach team, including law enforcement and mental health services, is needed. That street outreach is really important to get them help throughout the process,” she said.
“Connecting with someone and staying connected is really important. If someone goes off on their own and is isolated, it can be really hard for them to get into housing.”
Bokelmann said that while shelters and addressing people’s immediate needs are important, finding and creating more long-term housing that is affordable is vital for long-term success.
Getting affordable housing built has always been difficult, with affordable projects often relying on how much federal housing tax credit money a city can get. Those tax credits are passed on to developers who can then build affordable housing that works financially for the developer.
Bokelmann said the city and county keep looking for more ways to help fund affordable housing projects. That may include using tax increment financing and perhaps using federal rescue funds or other money to create a housing fund that can be used to leverage the building of more affordable units.
“We fight every year for tax credits just to have one affordable housing project. It’d be nice to find other ways to fund more projects.”
She noted that Connections works with many single people, meaning one-bedroom affordable long-term housing is particularly in demand.
More beds, space, outreach
The grant is allowing Connections Shelter to not only add the street outreach program but also to move to a new office space and get a few more shelter beds.
Their office was at the shelter, which is at First Presbyterian Church, located downtown on Hickory Street. By moving, they are able to add five more beds, giving them 40 shelter beds for the coming winter season.
The shelter opens Oct. 3 and Connections hope to keep it operating well into May.
The new office space is at 800 S. Front St., next to the Law Enforcement Center.
“We’re excited to have street-level office space where we’re more accessible,” Koser said. The space will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and people will be able to drop in to use computers and phones. The office will also be where people check in to use the shelter.
The new street outreach coordinator is Michelle Cords, who has been working at Open Door Health Center in Mankato.
“So she’s familiar with some of the clientele and has some great community resources experience,” Koser said.
She said they’ve seen an uptick in people seeking shelter. “We’re seeing a lot of new people in the community who haven’t experienced homelessness before,” Koser said. “We’re seeing people who have been stably housed but have been laid off or evicted.”
A moratorium on evictions, which was in place during the pandemic, was lifted earlier this year.
“We’re preparing for a busy season. There’s inflation and we’re getting a lot of calls from people who are getting evicted and others who know they’re going to get evicted and don’t want that on their record,” Koser said.
The shelter, with a cap of 40 beds available per night, didn’t have a waiting list until last year, when at some points 20 people were on the list. Koser expects the waiting list will continue this year, particularly because Connections is a “low barrier” shelter.
“We’re one of the only low-barrier shelters in southern Minnesota. Low barrier means we don’t ask for identifying documents — they don’t have to give us their real names. They can be using drugs and alcohol, but they have to be able to take care of themselves when they come into the shelter. They don’t have to pay or work to stay,” Koser said.
“We try to get rid of as many barriers as we can to let people come in.”
Connections hopes to eventually establish a larger permanent shelter that is open year-round.
“That’s still our ultimate goal. We need a bigger space. That takes a lot of money and planning.”
