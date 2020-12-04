MANKATO — A $50,000 grant gave Connections Shelter a big funding boost this week as it settles into its new location at First Presbyterian Church.
The funding from the Otto Bremer Trust means the shelter will have its first full-time staff member. Connections relied solely on part-time staff and an army of volunteers for its first three seasons.
Erica Koser, who will leave her pastor role at Centenary United Methodist to go full-time at Connections, said she’s excited to focus on her shelter work while maintaining the strong partnerships between the shelter and church.
“We’ll be able to really dig into how the shelter is running and also work to get us to a full-time, year-round shelter,” she said of her new role. “The way to get there is to start with some full-time staff.”
Koser and Collette Broady Grund, associate pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, have been coordinating operations at the shelter in recent years on top of their pastoral jobs. Grund serves as pastor of administration and development at the shelter, while Koser’s full-time role will be as pastor of community connections.
“It will be really hard,” Koser said of leaving Centenary. “I’ve been there for 10 years and that’s a long time, but I’m not going away, away.”
Connections is only two blocks down from Centenary. In addition, Centenary’s Holy Grounds community breakfast program will remain an integral resource helping the shelter connect with Mankato’s homeless population.
“Maintaining our connections to Holy Grounds, that’s crucial to the way Connections (Shelter) works,” Koser said.
She described the Otto Bremer Trust’s $50,000 grant as “huge” for the shelter. Grants and donations help keep the shelter open.
The initial hope when the shelter opened in First Presbyterian back in October was for it not to have to close once spring came. Connections was open on a seasonal basis in each of its first three years, ending around April and opening again in October.
Koser now anticipates a shorter offseason for the shelter than previous years. And hopefully by mid-September or October 2021 when it opens for a fifth season it won’t have to close again, she said.
The Otto Bremer Trust grant was one of three awarded to Mankato nonprofits in its latest grant cycle, with the two other recipients being the Mankato Area Foundation and Lutheran Social Services. In announcing the grants, Otto Bremer’s co-CEO and trustee Charlotte Johnson noted the critical needs communities have during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has certainly impacted people experiencing homelessness. Along with many of them being at high risk for COVID complications, they also have fewer places to go during the day due to limited hours or closures at businesses and public spaces.
Between Connections’ overnight shelter and The Salvation Army’s day-shelter program, Mankato will have around-the-clock resources in place through next spring.
Although Connections has 35 beds, Koser said the shelter has had to limit capacity to 30 to allow for enough social distancing. At the same time, Connections is seeing an increase in people seeking shelter.
There's also been more turnover in guests than in previous years, indicating people are accessing it for emergency needs.
“We’re definitely filling that emergency piece,” Koser said. “It feels like we’re fulfilling our mission.”
So far, the shelter hasn’t had any guests test positive for COVID. It has, however, lost some volunteers due to exposures outside the shelter.
Another funding boost for the shelter in the fall managed to also bring in volunteer reinforcements. “A Walk in their Shoes,” a November fundraiser where attendees walked from the places and programs that people experiencing homelessness frequent in downtown Mankato, raised more than $5,000 for the shelter and led to more volunteers stepping in.
The Connections team is looking to make the fundraiser an annual event. As for how people can support the shelter over the holidays, Koser encouraged them to check the shelter’s Facebook page this month for information on how to help.
