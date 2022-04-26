Connections Shelter will close for the season May 1, with its leaders hoping state funding will come through to begin work on a permanent shelter space in Mankato.
The shelter at First Presbyterian Church opened for its fifth season in October. It reached its 35-bed capacity over a busy seven months, along with having its longest waitlist to date.
The need for a year-round, dedicated shelter space is more clear than ever, said Connections co-director Erica Koser, and state funding for homeless shelter projects could make it possible within two to three years.
“It’s not shovel ready by any stretch of the imagination, but we have a solid plan and have a model that we think will work,” she said. “So if that goes through, we feel pretty confident that we’ll see some of that funding come our way into this community.”
Funding for shelter capital projects is a top priority for the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless this legislative session, which continues into May. The coalition proposed $100 million investments to preserve and expand homeless shelters across the state on its 2022 legislative agenda.
Budget proposals for funding range from none in the Republican-led Senate’s budget proposal to $72 million in Gov. Tim Walz’s budget to $75 million in the DFL-led House’s budget, according to the coalition.
The final amount may fall somewhere in the middle, putting Connections and other homelessness organizations in line to apply for project funding. Although not shovel ready for a new shelter, Connections also isn’t starting from the ground floor in southern Minnesota.
“As far as the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless knew, we are way further along in our intentions and strategic planning toward a new building than anybody else in our region,” said co-director Collette Broady Grund.
Connections has been around for five years now, starting with a rotating model in local churches to more recently having singular locations in churches. Since the shelter’s inception, Koser and Grund have been building partnerships with the city of Mankato and area counties to work toward a year-round, permanent location.
A new shelter would expand the bed capacity from 35 to 50. Keeping the location downtown is a must, they said, due to the area having other homelessness resources nearby, including The Salvation Army’s day shelter and lunch program and Centenary United Methodist’s Holy Grounds breakfast program. Holy Grounds held a grand reopening for indoor dining Saturday; it had been providing food only for pickup during the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If something close to Walz’s budget proposal comes through, Koser and Grund said they’re confident new shelter project plans can get off the ground.
“I think it can happen very quickly because we do have a strong idea and a board united around this idea of what that building needs to include,” Grund said, giving it a two- to three-year timeline.
To them, there seems to be more recognition at the local and state government levels of the need for homeless services. The COVID-19 pandemic brought government and nonprofit agencies together to temporarily house people in hotels using pandemic relief funding.
Building a new shelter would give people experiencing homelessness a reliable place to seek shelter. Transitioning them into permanent housing, though, takes a willingness from rental management companies to accept applicants who often have crimes, poor credit scores and evictions on their records.
Connections moved shelter guests into housing up until about February, followed by little progress in the months since. Local companies seemed to reverse course on their earlier willingness to look beyond past indiscretions, Grund said.
It presents a major barrier for people trying to find stable housing, as does the lack of affordable housing in the Mankato area. Solutions to homelessness rely on there being affordable options available to people trying to restart their lives, plus a willingness to give them a chance as renters.
On top of funding for capital projects, the coalition called for $95 million over the next three years for an Emergency Services Program to cover staffing at shelters and resources for people experiencing homelessness.
“The Emergency Services Program is our best and most flexible source of funding to provide services to people experiencing homeless — flexible in that local providers can provide local solutions to homelessness in communities all across Minnesota,” the coalition stated in its policy priorities for 2022. “It funds staffing, shelter operations, and essential services to support the transition to a temporary or permanent home.”
For this program, budget proposals range from no investments by the Senate to $35 million this year and a $50 million increase per biennium by the House to $55 million this year and $60 million increase per biennium by Gov. Walz.
“It could be kind of that push forward to get us more months of shelter to shore up some of the staffing,” Grund said. “And to add some of the benefits that will make our staffing sustainable.”
Part of the reason the staffing model works now, she added, is because staff knows they’ll have the summer off before another season starts. Staff would need vacation time, sick pay and other benefits if it was open year-round.
At least for next season starting in the fall, Connections plans to remain at First Presbyterian. Koser and Grund plan to do outreach in the downtown area over the offseason, as well as spreading their message about homelessness needs around the community after the pandemic made it difficult to do so.
It’ll likely be a few months into the next season before the directors know if it’ll be possible to remain open year-round. They’ll have a much better idea of what funding will be available by then.
Regardless of how much comes through, their goal for a year-round shelter in a dedicated building remains the same.
“At our height, which would’ve been December or January, we had probably 25 to 30 people on the waiting list, which is a lot of people when you’re only a 35-bed shelter,” Koser said. “We know the need is there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.