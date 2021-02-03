Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.