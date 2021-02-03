MANKATO — After 25 years of Mankato and North Mankato struggling to reach agreement on how to improve the Highway 169 corridor through the two communities, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning that a deadline for finding consensus is fast approaching.
MnDOT is planning to spend $37.3 million or more to improve the Highway 169 corridor through the two cities in 2027, aiming to make the highway safer, potentially closing or redesigning intersections to keep traffic flowing, and working to balance the needs of competing interests.
"That's about half of our entire district budget. That's huge," said MnDOT's Ronda Allis. "... What we do coming through this section is going to be here for years to come. So we want to do it right."
The Highway 169 Corridor Study being conducted by MnDOT and local governments is nearing the point where specific design decisions are required. A range of options will be finalized by late spring, and then MnDOT will need to start focusing on the preferred option if the project is going to move forward as planned in six years.
Worried that engineers will be approaching their drafting tables with one hand tied behind their back, a pair of Mankato City Council members want all possible solutions — even ones the two cities have previously rejected — to be considered.
The point of disagreement centers on what to do with the highway on the northern side of Mankato, including dealing with the multiple crash-prone intersections just south of the interchange with Highway 14.
"Do you want it to be the Belle Plaine treatment or the St. Peter treatment?" asked Allis, district planning director for MnDOT's Mankato-based District 7.
Highway 169 in Belle Plaine has been transformed in recent years. Once a stoplight-ridden slow spot, the highway is now more like a freeway through the town after signalized intersections were replaced with grade-separated interchanges and frontage roads.
In St. Peter, the highway has been made more attractive and safety is being enhanced at intersections, but multiple semaphores remain and access to local businesses has been maintained.
North Mankato city leaders and business owners are definitely leaning toward the St. Peter treatment, steadfast in their position that the Webster Avenue intersection must be preserved. Mankato Council President Mike Laven thinks that approach might be shortsighted.
Laven said the new interchanges in Belle Plaine and one being added at Chaska are clear improvements for users of Highway 169, benefiting longer-distance drivers heading to and from the Twin Cities.
"Those are things that are valuable to all of us," he said. "... I hope we just continue to look at this from a bigger perspective."
The Mankato council received an update on the Highway 169 Corridor Study this week from Allis and from Angie Bersaw, a transportation planner for Bolton and Menk, the engineering firm leading the study. The firm has just completed an analysis of the corridor, including the spots that are problem areas for crashes and congestion, and the ones that are projected to be of concern as traffic grows.
Topping the list is Lind Street, the Mankato intersection just south of Highway 14, which provides access to McDonald's, Hardees, Kwik Trip and some local motels, among other businesses.
Crashes there are three times the statewide average — partly because Lind Street is too close to the ramps connecting Highway 169 to Highway 14.
That intersection is almost certain to be recommended for closure when the study is completed. But Mankato, North Mankato and MnDOT have never found common ground on the best way to provide access to those businesses after Lind Street is shut down.
Mankato leaders have suggested the new intersection or interchange can't be too far south of the existing junction with Lind Street, most recently favoring the area around River Lane, which provides right-in, right-out access to the frontage road on the east side of Highway 169.
North Mankato has been steadfast that Webster Avenue, which provides direct access to businesses and to a large residential area in that city (but is nearly three-quarters of a mile from the Mankato businesses), continue to be a full-access intersection.
MnDOT generally prefers reducing the number of access points on busy highways, both for safety reasons and to keep traffic moving efficiently, so the agency may be inclined to favor combining the Mankato and North Mankato intersections.
The longstanding impasse left Mankato Council member Jessica Hatanpa wondering if the corridor study would include all of the best alternatives for improving the highway "with no restrictions put in by either city."
"I think that would be a really key thing to share," Hatanpa said.
Bersaw said the consultant is well aware of the clear position of North Mankato about Webster Avenue. But there is also a professional obligation to do its "due diligence," something that would require at least a discussion of the full range of alternatives.
Hatanpa also wondered if the next update — which is scheduled for late spring and will outline specific options for improving Highway 169 — could be presented to a joint meeting of the Mankato and North Mankato city councils so the concerns and priorities of each side could be better understood.
Bersaw liked the idea of a joint meeting, saying she would bring the suggestion to the corridor study's project management team.
Whatever option is ultimately agreed upon, it needs to happen this year because MnDOT is set to begin preparation of plans for the corridor in order to meet the 2027 construction timetable, Allis said.
And another $100 million may be budgeted five or six years later for a possible expansion of Highway 14 through Mankato-North Mankato, which would mean expanding the Highway 14 bridge over the Minnesota River and probably adding a full cloverleaf interchange with Highway 169.
Once that mammoth investment is made, neither city can expect any major changes in the design of the highways again for several decades. So the improvements are going to have to be ones that both cities, their residents and drivers from throughout the region can live with.
Which doesn't necessarily mean all of the competing interests — business owners, pedestrians, local traffic and drivers passing through — will be completely satisfied.
"You're never going to make everyone happy," Allis said.
