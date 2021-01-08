MANKATO — Jack Considine is not a man who hides what he's thinking.
The Mankato Democrat earned a reputation in local and state government for passionate advocacy ever since he first stepped into elected office in 1998. After 16 years on the Mankato City Council and six years as a state representative, Considine retired from public service this week.
"It's a little bit sad, a little bit happy," Considine, 65, said Monday of his last day as a Minnesota lawmaker.
Considine has long been a fixture of the Mankato area, though he didn't initially foresee staying in southern Minnesota for more than 40 years. Born into an Air Force family, he grew up in Alabama, Kansas, Georgia, Morocco, Germany and Ohio. He bounced around a few colleges and universities after high school and at one point planned to work in the Grand Cayman Islands as a divemaster leading scuba-diving trips with some friends.
Yet it was a fortuitous clerical decision that led him to change course to southern Minnesota. Considine was set to graduate with a degree in sociology from the University of Georgia when the registrar's office informed him he was four credit hours short. He had taken courses on the American Civil War at two different schools, which the university only accepted as one full course.
"And so, I walked out, looked at Tommy and Bert, and said, 'After eight years and six colleges, I'm going to get a degree. You guys go on ahead and I'll see you in the spring,'" Considine said.
His father, John Considine, had left the Air Force and established himself as the director of Catholic education in the Mankato area in the mid-'70s. The elder Considine also had made an impact in local politics as a Democratic congressional candidate in 1976 and 1978, then a state legislative candidate in 1980 and 1982.
Considine planned to finish his schooling at Mankato State while staying with his parents before pursuing his scuba-diving dreams, but he reconnected with a woman he had met during one of his father's congressional runs — Kris Madsen.
Considine and Madsen soon began dating and were engaged after a short while, spurring Considine to write to his friends to cancel his planned Pacific escapades.
"They went down and were telling me how great it was, scuba diving all day and partying all night," he said. "I told them I was staying up here."
After finishing his degree, Considine went into corrections with a job at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter as a behavioral analyst. He worked there for six years before transferring to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department.
When he wasn't working with inmates, he spent much of his time as a football, basketball and baseball coach for his children or working with the local Democratic Party. When his kids grew older, Considine realized he wanted another outlet to keep him busy. That led him to consider a run for a Mankato City Council seat.
"I started looking around, and I've always said we've had a tremendous experience raising our children in Mankato," he said. "I looked around at all the good things happening and felt like I could give back by serving the community."
Considine went from the Mankato City Council to the Minnesota Legislature after then-Rep. Kathy Brynaert, of Mankato, announced in 2014 she would not seek reelection. His first bill at the Capitol involved setting the foundations for trade between Minnesota and Cuba after then-President Barack Obama's administration eased trade sanctions against the island nation.
"Minnesota farmers could triple or quadruple their agricultural trade output to Cuba," he said. "It's one of the few places we could ship directly to. Everywhere else we'd have to ship from the East Coast or West Coast, but with Cuba we could go down the Mississippi River."
From there, he racked up various infrastructure accomplishments for the area during the past few years, including MSU's recent Clinical Sciences building and the renovations at the Minnesota Security Hospital. He also helped advocate for more staff funding for the Security Hospital.
Considine soon became one of the most vocal lawmakers on the House floor. Former Rep. Clark Johnson, DFL-North Mankato, describes Considine's legislative style as "leading from the heart," in that Considine always made his positions on the issues of the day known. Other lawmakers say Considine's no-nonsense approach worked to his advantage when it came to advocate for the Mankato area's needs.
"I've really come to appreciate the quality of his work since we started serving together," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. "I think he did a fantastic job."
Considine's demeanor didn't always work in his favor, however. His critics say he could be too aggressive in pursuing his goals.
One of Considine's biggest most recent priorities has been securing a wage increase for home health aides, personal care attendants and other kinds of caregivers for the elderly or disabled. Those workers typically make between $11 and $12 per hour, with some in Greater Minnesota working for as low as $9.50 an hour.
On the last day of the 2016 special session, Considine gave a speech on the House floor condemning lawmakers in both parties for not prioritizing caregivers' wages. He chastised the Legislature for failing to support workers who care for vulnerable populations and said he was ashamed to be a lawmaker. Considine was later pulled aside by House DFL leaders and lectured about his speech.
"If you're up there and you're working on things, you should be passionate about it," Considine said. "There were times I found myself bucking my own caucus. I think leadership of my caucus didn't always appreciate me, but I think at some point too they also knew it was a waste of time to try to come over and bend my arm on an issue."
That openness garnered him respect from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
"I enjoyed Jack," said Rep. Paul Torkelson, a leading House Republican from Hanska. "We didn't agree on a lot of things, of course, and he was a little bit extra blustery on the House floor, but on his work with me in committees, I always appreciated his work."
Considine is not afraid to give his critique of how the Legislature should move forward without him. He'd like to see less influence from outside groups that cause infighting between a caucus, demanding political ideological purity rather than service to the state.
He'd also like to see limits on how many bills lawmakers can submit, as he believes it would spur more negotiation between legislators and cut down on the amount of work going into legislative proposals that don't have a chance to pass.
"If you had a limit, you would actually force there to be more cooperation because you couldn't just shove everything in that you wanted and say, 'I did something,' when you hadn't," Considine said.
He plans to enjoy his retirement by spending more time with his family. His wife is still working as a social worker at Maple River Schools, but he plans on potentially traveling with his grandchildren once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
He'll still likely be a presence around town. He's entertaining several offers to work on various projects, but he said he's not looking for a full-time job at the moment.
"I'm sure that I'll try to find something that gets me out of the house once COVID's done."
