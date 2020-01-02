MANKATO — Rep. Jack Considine is looking to get an even bigger wage increase for home health aides, direct support professionals and other caregivers than he previously proposed.
For the fourth straight year, the Mankato Democrat is pushing for more state aid for caregivers who work with the elderly and disable.
During the past two years, he has sponsored a bill that would pay caregivers at least $14 per hour. When the Minnesota Legislature convenes next month, Considine will call for a $15 per hour starting salary for caregivers.
"I still get wound up about it," he said. "They're still getting screwed. You know, $15 an hour is just making life a little bit better for them."
Minnesota caregivers make $11.50 to $12.22 an hour on average, according to the Government Accountability Office. But rural caregivers typically make less than similar workers in the metro area with some in south-central Minnesota making a little more than $10 an hour.
Caregiver pay depends on state and federal insurance reimbursements, which is why advocates have lobbied lawmakers over the years to increase reimbursement rates to give workers raises.
Advocates gained some ground at the Capitol last year after a 7% cut to the state’s Medicaid program in 2018. Lawmakers agreed on increases to part of the state’s reimbursement formula as well as mandated studies every few years on how caregiver wages compare to industries with similar work requirements.
Yet those increases don’t necessarily mean worker pay will increase by the same amount. Industry experts say the increase only affects the state’s competitive workforce factor, which is one of several factors that go into Minnesota’s insurance reimbursement formulas to fund care providers. And those changes only affected a portion of caregivers, meaning the slight increase wasn't industry-wide within Minnesota.
Considine hopes to change that with across-the-board reimbursement increases that would be tied to caregiver wages. He acknowledged the proposal would likely be expensive, but he said the state should have planned for reasonable wage increases years ago.
"This is just immoral," he said.
Considine plans to start a large-scale media push over the next few weeks to spread word about the issue.
Providers have pushed for better pay for more than a decade to combat a growing workforce shortage.
A 2018 state fiscal analysis found a 17% gap between caregiver wages and workers in comparable industries with similar types of training. That matches what many nonprofits and provider companies are finding, as caregivers often quit for better pay at retail and restaurant jobs.
Across the state, caregivers have about a 45% turnover rate with 60% of caregivers in their first year quitting to find a new job.
