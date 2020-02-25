MANKATO — Rep. Jack Considine will not run for re-election this fall.
The three-term Mankato Democrat plans to announce his retirement Wednesday at the Capitol in St. Paul.
"It's been a tremendous honor to represent the people of Mankato and District 19B," Considine said Tuesday. "It was something in my wildest dreams I never thought I would have the opportunity to do."
It's no secret Considine, 65, has looked for a successor to his House seat in the Mankato area during the past few years. Yet a series of medical issues last year, including a painful knee replacement surgery that took longer to recover from than he thought, persuaded him to end his legislative career.
"It's time for me to move on," he said.
Considine is known for his at-times blunt demeanor and passionate approaches to policy at the Capitol. During his time in the Minnesota Legislature, Considine successfully pushed bills that opened agricultural trade opportunities with Cuba, secured tens of millions of dollars for renovations and improvements at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, and secured funding for renovations at Minnesota State University and South Central College, among other accomplishments.
"He's done a great job for the district," said Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. "He has always put the people in the district first. He's been a good listener, and for me, he's been a great partner in the House for the last four years in the Senate."
He has served on the House Capital Investment Committee and Public Safety Committee during his tenure. Last year he was named chair of a House subcommittee on corrections, where he secured more money for prison staff and helped establish an ombudsman position for the state Department of Corrections.
"There was a real need for increased staffing," Frentz said. "Jack was a leader to get those additional positions funded last session."
Some of Considine's larger goals may go unfulfilled this session. Since 2016, Considine has championed wage increases for home health aides, personal care attendants and other caregivers who work with the elderly and disabled.
Minnesota caregivers make $11.50 to $12.22 an hour on average, according to the Government Accountability Office. But rural caregivers typically make less, with some in south-central Minnesota making a little more than $10 an hour.
Caregiver pay depends on state and federal insurance reimbursements, which is why advocates have lobbied lawmakers over the years to increase reimbursement rates to give workers raises. Advocates gained some ground last year after a 7% cut to the state’s Medicaid program in 2018. Lawmakers agreed on increases to part of the state’s reimbursement formula as well as mandated studies on how caregiver wages compare to industries with similar work requirements.
Yet those increases don’t necessarily mean worker pay will increase by the same amount. Industry experts say the increase only affects the state’s competitive workforce factor, which is one of several factors that go into Minnesota’s insurance reimbursement formulas to fund care providers. And those changes only affected a portion of caregivers, meaning the slight increase wasn’t industry-wide within Minnesota.
Considine has made a name as an ardent backer for caregiver pay raises. He made numerous speeches on the House floor condemning lawmakers for not giving the issue more attention, which didn't always earn him kudos from his own party.
"He leads from the heart and has led from the heart for many years," said former Rep. Clark Johnson, DFL-North Mankato.
Johnson said he was pleased to have worked with a "tremendous leader" in Considine, who Johnson and others credit for securing several large area infrastructure projects in recent years.
Considine said Tuesday he has grown frustrated with the lack of progress on increasing caregiver pay, a situation he's repeatedly referred to as immoral and disgraceful. He still hopes lawmakers can come together to increase caregiver pay this session
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, shares those hopes, if only to help Considine accomplish a long-sought goal.
"I think that the people of his district don't realize how lucky they are to have him," Brand said. "Just his knowledge of what's going on that Capitol has been helpful to me and helpful to his constituents."
Considine is a longtime Mankato resident who worked in corrections for close to 30 years, including stints at the Minnesota Security Hospital and the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office as a counselor.
His first taste of local politics came after he won a seat on the Mankato City Council in 1998. He served on the council for 16 years before elected to the Legislature in 2014.
Considine succeeded former Rep. Kathy Brynaert, who served four terms after she replaced John Dorn in the House.
The Mankato-centered district is a relative lock for Democrats, as residents have voted blue in House races for more than 30 years.
Considine said Tuesday he knows of at least three people interested in running for his seat this fall, though he's had conversations with close to a dozen potential candidates over the past few years.
