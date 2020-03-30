The Free Press
MANKATO — A food shelf, youth club and transitional housing organization are among 20 nonprofits receiving grant funding from Consolidated Communications.
Consolidated’s Community Fund through the Mankato Area Foundation awarded $141,000 total to the organizations, all in the company’s southern Minnesota service area. The funding is awarded on an annual basis.
“The Community Fund exemplifies a core value of the company and we are pleased to continue this legacy as we support and invest in local nonprofits that meet critical needs and make the communities we serve in southern Minnesota vibrant and stronger,” said Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated’s senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, in a statement.
Recipients and uses include:
- Minnesota State University — $15,000 for scholarships
- Committee Against Domestic Abuse — $10,000 for direct assistance program
- ECHO Food Shelf — $10,000 for dairy products for children
- Educare Foundation — $10,000 for foundation grants
- Feeding Our Community Partners — $10,000 for backpack food program and power pack program
- Mankato Youth Place — $10,000 for first hour program
- Partners for Affordable Housing — $10,000 for emergency shelter program support
- South Central College — $10,000 for scholarships
- Junior Achievement — $10,000 for Titan business challenge and entrepreneurial programs
- Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota — $5,000 for STEM powered play and learning
- Greater Mankato Diversity Council — $5,000 for promoting respect workshops
- Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP) — $5,000 for athletics programs
- Life-Work Planning Center — $5,000 for women in transition program
- MRCI WorkSource — $5,000 for miles of Opportunities transportation program
- VINE — $5,000 for learning opportunities for aging adults
- YWCA — $5,000 for Girls on the Run program
- Bethlehem Inn — $3,000 for transitional housing for women and children
- Lake Crystal Recreation Center — $3,000 for youth to senior program
- Ruth’s House of Hope — $3,000 for emergency and transitional shelter program
- FarmAmerica — $1,000 for technology and agriculture education programs
- Twin Valley Council — $1,000 for summer camp and new member recruiting
