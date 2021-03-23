MANKATO — Grants totaling $160,000 recently were awarded to 27 nonprofits within Consolidated Communications' southern Minnesota service area.
The recipients and their grant amounts are:
• Minnesota State University — $15,000 for scholarships.
• Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota — $10,000 for its museum exhibit prototype.
• Committee Against Domestic Abuse — $10,000 for its direct assistance program.
• ECHO Food Shelf — $10,000 to purchase dairy products for children.
• Feeding Our Community Partners — $10,000 for BackPack and Power Pack food programs.
• Mankato Area Public Schools — $10,000 for construction of a greenhouse for its agricultural education program.
• Partners for Housing — $10,000 to provide housing stability for people who are homeless.
• South Central College — $10,000 for scholarships.
• Junior Achievement of Greater Mankato Area — $10,000 for its Titan Business Challenge and entrepreneurial programs.
• Educare Foundation — $7,500 for foundation grants.
• Greater Mankato Diversity Council — $5,000 for its Promoting Respect Workshops.
• Life-Work Planning Center — $5,000 for its Women in Transition Program.
• Mankato Area Catholic Schools — $5,000 for technology-related programs to enhance student learning.
• Mankato Youth Place — $5,000 for its First Hour program.
• MRCI — $5,000 for a transportation program for community integration.
• VINE Faith in Action — $5,000 to provide learning opportunities for aging adults.
• YWCA — $5,000 for its Smart, Strong and Bold Youth program; $4,000 for its Brother/Sister mentoring program.
• Bethlehem Inn — $3,000 for programming expenses to help homeless women and children become self-sufficient.
• Connections Ministry — $3,000 for its transition to a year-round homeless shelter.
• Lake Crystal Recreation Center — $3,000 for programming.
• Habitat for Humanity — $3,000 for its Aging in Place pilot program.
• Salvation Army — $2,500 for its emergency assistance program.
• The Christopher Center for Children with Autism and their Families — $1,000 to provide services for children with autism.
• FarmAmerica — $1,000 to fund STEM-related field trips.
• Minnesota Council of Churches — $1,000 for refugee coaching and mentoring programs.
• Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America — $1,000 for its summer camp and EXPO 2021.
Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation focuses its support on local programs that meet critical community needs, such as hunger and homelessness, along with initiatives that provide opportunities for innovative education and learning.
Grants are awarded on an annual basis through a grant application process. Grant requests for the next fiscal year will open in early fall and will be due Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.