MANKATO — A Mankato nonprofit that provides free out-of-school programming to K-8 youths is about to receive a huge boost in funding for its relocation and expansion project.
Mankato Youth Place, known as MY Place, will receive a $50,000 donation from Consolidated Communications' Community Fund Wednesday afternoon. Executive Director Erin Simmons will accept the donation that will help fund a gymnasium for the youth center's new location.
“It's not the first we've made to MY Place, but it's certainly the biggest donation,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications for the internet service provider/telecommunications company.
The community fund is administered through the Mankato Area Foundation.
Spaude said the large donation shows a close alignment with an initiative of her company's community fund and the youth center's mission.
MY Places' website describes it as a safe and fun place for youths that provides positive alternatives to hanging out on the streets or being home alone. Its programs are aimed at improving academic performance and graduation rates.
"The new space will certainly have an impact on our community's children and youth," Spaude said.
MY Place opened at 709 S. Broad St. in 2018 and serves about 80 children. The Mankato City Council approved MY Place’s bid to purchase a city-owned building at 1315 Stadium Road in September, an agreement that included the nonprofit’s commitment to invest in renovations.
Moving will allow the nonprofit to serve twice as many students compared to the current location. The building, formerly used by Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, will have more classrooms and more office space.
“We’ve reached a point where every room is full, our hallways are full, our office is now full of science fair projects,” Simmons said.
Donations from the Andreas Foundation and MEI-Total Elevator Solutions kick-started the relocation project. The Glen Taylor Foundation pledged $750,000 in January. MY Place is working to raise the same amount to match up to another $750,000 from the Glen Taylor Foundation.
In March, Mankato Kiwanis Club pledged $50,000 to fund a playground on the grounds of the new location.
The goal for its expansion project is $3.2 million. As of Tuesday, about $1.3 million had been raised. Simmons said that total does not include the $750,000 Taylor Foundation pledge.
The Stadium Road site will offer a more central location for many Mankato families. Three elementary schools and one middle school are located within a radius of 2.6 miles.
More than a thousand youths age 14 and younger live within three blocks of the new site, according to a population estimate for 2023 listed on MY Place's website.
Donations from the general public will be accepted during a fundraiser later this month. MY Place's 2023 Block Party begins 6 p.m. April 20 at The Picklebarn, 90 Power Drive.
To register for the casual event, go to: myplacemankato.org/copy-of-events.
