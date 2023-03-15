MANKATO — The Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation has award $155,000 in grants to 24 local nonprofits in the area.
The Consolidated Fund focuses its support on local programs that meet critical community needs, such as hunger and homelessness, along with initiatives that provide opportunities for innovative education and learning.
In its 60th year, the Consolidated Fund is now managed by the Mankato Area Foundation and has distributed $6.5 million since its inception.
This years grants:
• Minnesota State University – scholarships; $15,000
• Committee Against Domestic Abuse – direct assistance program; $10,000
• ECHO Food Shelf – dairy products for children; $10,000
• Feeding Our Communities Partners – BackPack and Power Pack Food Programs; $10,000
• Junior Achievement of Greater Mankato Area – Entrepreneurial JA Company Program; $10,000
• Partners for Housing – emergency shelter program; $10,000
• South Central College – scholarships; $10,000
• Educare Foundation – Ed Waltman Mini-Grants; $7,500
• $5,000 grants went to Connections Ministry for shelter operation, Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota's STEM programming, Footnotes Trauma Foundation to care for veterans and abuse victims, Greater Mankato Diversity Council for promoting respect workshops, HACER anti-bullying support, Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund Caring Box program, Lake Crystal Recreation Center programs, Life-Work Planning Center women in transition program, Mankato Youth Place, MRCI for transportation, Salvation Army, VINE technology upgrades, YWCA Smart, Strong and Bold youth program.
• $3,000 grants went to Lasting Imprint congenital heart defect kits and Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery.
• $1,500 went to Living Earth Center's youth gardening initiative.
“Our Community Fund exemplifies a core value of Consolidated Communications and contributes to our legacy of building strong communities and connecting people in the Greater Mankato area,” Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement.
Grant requests for the next fiscal year will open in early fall and are due Dec. 1.
More information can be found at consolidated.com/communityfund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.