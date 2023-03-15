Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rain changing to snow expected. Significant blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&