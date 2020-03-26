MANKATO — Consolidated Communications said an issue with one of its bandwith providers caused a brief network interruption for some customers in south central Minnesota Wednesday.
"The network issue impacted multiple Internet Service Providers across the Midwest. Upon identification of this issue, we were able to successfully reroute our traffic within 30 minutes," said Sam Gett of Consolidated Communications in a statement.
He said that in spite of the spike of people working from home, the internet system is working well
"We are monitoring our network bandwidth utilization closely during this time and it is performing extremely well. It is designed to handle increased traffic and utilization, such as what we are currently experiencing."
If customers are experiencing any service issues, they are encouraged to power cycle their modem. They may also call 844-YOUR-CCI.
