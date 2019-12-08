Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.