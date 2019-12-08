Housing is tough enough to get in normal times, but try finding a home when you’re eight months pregnant and rebuilding your life.
That’s what Julia Goleman faced earlier this year. A 32-year-old Mankato native, Goleman returned to the area late last year after fleeing a bad domestic situation in South Carolina. Thankfully, she had family and friends who would let her stay for extended periods of time while she signed up for classes at South Central College. Even so, she still went without a home of her own for almost 11 months.
Goleman reached out to the Community Against Domestic Abuse early on. CADA workers helped her address her domestic issues, but it wasn’t until this past fall that Goleman tried to find housing.
CADA staff helped her apply for housing through a federal subsidy program. She took an online survey to determine “what degree or severity” of homelessness she had, put her name on a priority list for housing subsidies, and got lucky — Goleman was approved for federal housing money within a month and was in an apartment of her own by the end of October.
“I’m definitely in a better spot, happier than hell,” she said with a laugh.
Goleman is a success case for Mankato-area nonprofits that help hundreds of people address homelessness each year. About 46 organizations and governmental bodies have a hand in providing some type of housing assistance or advice, and the Mankato area’s nonprofit network ensures many of those groups work together to help residents from multiple angles.
In a perfect world, that would be enough to address homelessness in the Mankato area.
But it’s not.
Area nonprofits don’t have nearly enough money or staff to get people off the street and into homes at the pace many homeless advocates want to see. Advocates don’t have enough resources to keep people from losing their homes. And while those nonprofits work hard to secure funding to continue helping residents, they have to rely more on private donations as state and federal funding hasn’t kept up with the demand.
“It’s constant stress,” said Jen Theneman, executive director for Partners for Affordable Housing. “It’s kind of like, ‘Where does the money come from?’”
The players
Partners for Affordable Housing has been in the Mankato area for more than 30 years. The nonprofit provides several types of services for people finding shelter, from transitional shelters in Mankato to rent-controlled housing in the area to financial help for people looking for housing.
Partners is one of six organizations in the Mankato area that refers residents to federal Continuum of Care programs, which provide homeless funding and services at a community level through coalitions of nonprofits and government agencies. Homeless residents can sign up for coordinated entry, a centralized system through the Continuum of Care that provides housing help and support for clients.
CADA, The Reach, the Salvation Army, the Minnesota Valley Action Council and the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans all help residents with coordinated entry. Each addresses different facets of homelessness, from The Reach’s emphasis on homeless youth to CADA’s mission to help women suffering from domestic or sexual abuse.
But they all share financial struggles. Partners runs on a $1.3 million annual budget to attempt to help about 1,000 people who contact the nonprofit each year. CADA assists about 800 women each year from across the region, about 100 to 200 specifically with housing, on about a $550,000 annual budget. The Reach, which hears from about 900 people younger than age 25 each year, operates on just under $1 million despite a recent push to expand its services and add staff.
“With eight of us, we’re all running in different directions,” said Tasha Moulton, senior program manager at The Reach. “We still feel like we don’t have enough to address all the needs out there.”
Nonprofit workers agree funding is the primary challenge in addressing homelessness in the area, though they’re also quick to point out the Mankato area is generous in supporting organizations that address homelessness. The uneven funding, however, also means workers often scramble to identify and apply for new grant opportunities to keep their programs running.
Area organizations, like many nonprofits addressing homelessness throughout the U.S., rely more on private donations and grant programs than public funding.
That’s due in part to waning government support. Federal funding for homeless issues simply hasn’t kept pace with the increasing need, and experts say a variety of societal factors — fewer good-paying jobs, a widening gulf in wage inequality and ongoing inflation — means nonprofits are getting less buying power from seemingly stagnant federal funding levels.
“It’s gone up modestly on a year-over-year basis, but most of the increase has been eaten up just because a lot of the money goes to pay rent for people who used to be homeless,” said Steve Berg, vice president for programs and policy at the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Berg and other homeless advocates say nonprofits need to have a variety of funding sources so their programs won’t be impacted as much by political changes in Washington, but Congress should step up its allotments for homeless programs to deal with an increasing number of homeless across the U.S.
Both the House and Senate have bills that would expand funding for McKinney-Vento Act programs, which are major sources for homeless and housing funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Congress already funds about $2.6 billion in McKinney-Vento programs, but the House would see that money increase to $2.8 billion, while the Senate wants about $2.76 billion.
Homeless advocates say that money would be welcome, but they’d like to see Congress increase homeless program spending to $3 billion.
“We feel like communities have shown that they can do really good work with this money,” Berg said. “There’s not that many things that Congress funds that they get good results and do really good work, but this is one of the things where they do.”
Minnesota’s homeless funding has had more increases over the past five years, state experts say. Cathy ten Broeke, an assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, said Minnesota purposefully tries to give more funding to homeless-related programs than federal sources.
“I think people don’t realize it, but we’re a big funder of services and supports because it’s a priority for us,” said ten Broeke, who also serves as the executive director of Minnesota’s Interagency Council on Homelessness.
Homeless advocates acknowledge Minnesota’s outsized role in homeless funding, but they say more attention is needed to build better supports for the state’s homeless population.
For example, earlier this year the Minnesota Legislature allotted $1.6 million for emergency shelter services for the state over the next two years.
While homeless advocates have long advocated for more shelter funding, they were encouraged by an additional $3 million in one-time funding for various shelter programs throughout the state. That included $130,000 for the new Union Street shelter run by Partners for Affordable Housing in St. Peter.
“It’s hard for shelters to utilize one-time money because it’s not guaranteed to be there,” said Matt Traynor, director of organizing at the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless. “So that was a perfect example of how that money could be spent.”
Still, one of the coalition’s goals during the next few years is to secure ongoing shelter funding for organizations such as Partners.
Tough choices
Faced with near constant budget struggles, area nonprofits have to make every dollar work. That means some organizations have to make tough decisions on who gets help and how much.
MVAC, which doesn’t provide shelter but helps residents find long-term housing solutions, decided in recent years to focus on a smaller group of clients so the residents they do help have a better chance at finding and keeping permanent housing. That help can range from navigating state and federal assistance programs to financial aid during a crisis.
“In the past, we helped a lot of people with one month’s assistance, but we would find many of them within three to six months would come back with another crisis,” said Kate Hengy-Gretz, a social worker with MVAC.
As a result, MVAC has gone from assisting 180 clients annually to about 70.
That assistance works, as Regina Wilson knows. Wilson, 53, and her family moved to a duplex in Mankato in April, but she had to have surgery and lost her job within the same month. As a single mother living with four children, Wilson said he had no choice but to put off her rent to make ends meet.
Wilson’s unemployment didn’t kick in right away, and she got far enough behind on her bills to be served with an eviction notice. Facing a court date for eviction, Wilson received financial help from MVAC to help her keep her home.
“It’s good now,” she said. “I just paid December’s rent and I’m all caught up.”
Still, nonprofit help only goes so far. And a success today doesn’t guarantee a client’s problems are over.
Wilson’s rent is about $1,650 a month, and she pays at least 40% of that through Section 8 rental assistance. Though MVAC helped her in a crisis, Wilson approached MVAC after her second month behind rent as she knew it would be difficult for her to catch up.
She was turned down at that time. Her situation didn’t qualify for help.
Though Wilson is grateful for MVAC, she said the nonprofit and her landlord could have saved the money and the hassle if she had received help in the summer, rather than at the last possible moment before she and her family could have been thrown out on the street.
Wilson now has to pay her landlord’s attorney fees for the eviction process. She recently had to leave another job that required her to regularly work 12-hour shifts too often, which meant she couldn’t be at home often enough for her family.
“It’s been hard,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do for Christmas and the holidays.”
Working together
Funding woes and overworked staff have prompted Mankato’s nonprofits and government agencies to come together in recent years. They meet at least monthly to discuss ongoing community problems, strategies to capture more funding from state, federal and private resources, as well as figure out how to get residents the help they need.
“It’s been crucial,” said Andrea Gilbert, shelter manager at CADA. “We can find out what other groups can help our clients with their issues and at the same time offer help for other groups who have people that maybe we can help.”
As Hengy-Gretz puts it, the collaborative effort means Mankato-area nonprofits have a better chance at addressing all of a person’s issues to keep them in permanent housing. And Mankato is uniquely positioned to take advantage of that collaboration — experts say the rural growth center is small enough to ensure better partnerships between nonprofits, landlords and government agencies, as opposed to larger metropolitan areas such as the Twin Cities.
“What you find is in rural communities are incredibly good at finding unique ways to share the resources they have,” said Paul Mackie, the director of Minnesota State University’s bachelor of science in social work program. “You see less siloing in rural areas because they have the benefit of forming relationships easier.”
Area nonprofits are already taking steps to improve the services they can offer. They’ve applied as a group for a Continuum of Care navigator who can help track the 1,284 households throughout south-central and southeastern Minnesota that have applied for federal housing help.
Area homeless advocates say that navigator position could track 10-12 households at a time and help them fill out the large amount of paperwork required to qualify for federal programs. And there are ongoing efforts to secure a larger permanent location for the Connections Shelter, the church-run shelter program during cold-weather months.
Those efforts mirror a statewide effort to build the necessary networks to help people in crisis. Minnesota agencies have put together a plan to address key factors that contribute to homelessness in Minnesota, as well as spur an increase in housing developments across the state.
Advocates plan to push lawmakers for more shelter funding, as well as $500 million for more affordable housing. And state officials say they’re seeing more bipartisan agreement to address Minnesota’s housing woes than ever before.
“I think there’s hope for big and bold action that we can and should take. Whether we do is a very good question,” ten Broeke said. “This is an issue we actually know how to solve. But it’s more do we have the community and political will to solve it?”
If nothing else, homeless advocates say they hope to make the area’s housing concerns more of a public priority.
“We need to keep talking about this,” Gilbert said. “We need to keep making people aware.”
