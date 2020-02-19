MANKATO —Two state officials say amending the state Constitution would propel a reduction in Minnesota’s achievement gap.
Retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari were in Mankato Wednesday to champion their proposed constitutional amendment.
Currently the Constitution requires the state to support a “uniform system of public schools.” The clause has not changed since it was adopted in 1857.
Page and Kashkari want the clause revised to say, in part: “All children have a fundamental right to a quality public education … as measured against uniform achievement standards set forth by the state.”
The pair claim the current language only guarantees young Minnesotans an “adequate” education. Requiring a “quality” education would hold the state more accountable, they say.
“We want to raise the bar and say every child has the right to a quality education,” Kashkari told the dozens of people who came to a town hall style meeting Wednesday at the Mankato Intergovernmental Center.
“We think by putting children first constitutionally, we can see real change,” Page said.
Their campaign comes on the heels of a Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis study released in October suggesting Minnesota has persistently high educational disparities. The study examined graduation rates and a sampling of standardized test results. The study found that while Minnesota stacks up well overall, sizable disparities exist between white students and students of color and between students from low income families and the rest of their peers.
“Students in Minnesota perform quite well, however the gaps we see are quite wide,” Rob Grunewald, an economist who co-authored the report told the Mankato group.
Kashkari said he doesn’t blame the state’s educators for the gap.
“This feels like a failure not of our schools, but of our politicians,” he said. “The political system, in my humble opinion, has failed the children of Minnesota.”
The response was primarily positive at Wednesday’s meeting, during which several south-central Minnesota leaders spoke in support.
“It’s the right thing to do at the right time,” said Fairmont Superintendent Joe Brown. “This is a great opportunity for us really to get better. “
A few speakers had concerns or thought the state should focus on supporting struggling families that, they said, would in turn support children’s readiness to learn.
Robin Courrier, interim principal of Bridges Elementary School and former president of the Mankato teacher’s union, said she’s excited by the conversation about equity. But she worries the proposed amendment’s requirement for “uniform achievement standards” would continue the state’s overemphasis on test scores.
“We know that we have to have some form of standards, but we need to teach one child at a time,” she said.
Education Minnesota — the state teachers union — opposes the proposed amendment because it removes the state’s obligation to fund a uniform school system.
The change “paves the way for taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, which may discriminate against certain students,” a statement issued by the union claims.
The union also is concerned the amendment would lead to lawsuits that could escalate disparities.
“This amendment favors parent who can afford to hire attorneys to advocate for their own children,” Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said in the statement. “That is the opposite of education equity.”
Page and Kashkari counter that their proposed amendment contains the word “public” three times and that lawsuits could drive changes statewide. They hope the amendment would proactively motivate lawmakers to invest more in education before there is litigation.
“If the state does the right thing, it won’t lead to lawsuits,” Page said.
Passing a constitutional amendment is a two-step process. First a majority of lawmakers in both chambers of the state Legislature would have to approve the idea.
Blue Earth County Board Chairman County Board Chairman Vance Stuehrenberg said he’ll volunteer to go to the Capitol to lobby, but he worries the idea won’t get past the Republican-controlled Senate.
If it does win legislative proposal, the proposal would go onto a statewide ballot and the state’s voters would decide.
“This is no magic bullet but I believe it will be the catalyst that shifts things in a way that we will see process,” Page said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.