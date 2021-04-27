MANKATO — A redevelopment project decades in the making could begin construction this fall, the first phase in a transformation of the former municipal public works site near Cub Foods West into 117 apartments and townhomes with surrounding green space.
"I think it's headed in a great direction," said Kristin Prososki, associate director of Housing and Economic Development for the city of Mankato. " ... It's been a long process."
Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey Development will kick off its proposed $36 million makeover of the former Mankato Public Works Department site with the 48-unit Sinclair Flats — a four-story apartment building with most units reserved for lower-middle-class renters. Nine townhouses could also be built in the initial construction, and another 60 apartments will follow if Cohen-Esrey is successful in a competition later this year for federal tax credits aimed at spurring the creation of affordable housing.
Opening up that five-acre parcel for redevelopment has been a convoluted process going back to the 1990s when the Minnesota Department of Transportation began seeking legislative approval for a new district headquarters in Mankato. The city asked area lawmakers to support MnDOT's funding request because it wanted to take possession of the existing MnDOT complex at Victory Drive and Hoffman Road. After consolidating its public works operations there, the old public works site near the city center could be converted into residential or commercial uses.
The MnDOT funding was repeatedly blocked by either the House, the Senate or the governor before ultimately being approved. More time passed as the state constructed the new MnDOT headquarters on Mankato's east side, the city moved into the previous MnDOT facility, the old public works buildings on Lamm Street were demolished, and city officials weighed various redevelopment proposals.
The Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership won exclusive development rights for the parcel in 2018 but failed for two straight years to win the tax credits necessary to make the project's financing work, and the City Council switched to Cohen-Esrey.
"At this point, Cohen-Esrey is looking at lining up things for construction in the fall or spring," Prososki said.
The project has changed in one respect. A small commercial building has been replaced by more green space due to the flagging commercial/retail market, meaning the entire development will be focused on housing aimed at offering affordable rents for workers, families and retirees.
Construction will begin even sooner on a second affordable housing project — a 51-unit apartment building near Rosa Parks Elementary.
A building permit is expected to be issued for Rosa Place II in May, adding a second building to the 60-unit Rosa Place apartment building that opened in 2019. Like its older sibling, Rosa Place II be reserved for tenants earning no more than 60% of the median income in Blue Earth County.
Rents would be no more than $953 a month for one-bedroom apartments, $1,144 for two bedrooms and $1,321 for three. Joseph Development, however, has committed to even lower rents for half of the units in Rosa Place II — $794, $953 and $1,101 for the three sizes of units.
Most of the units in Sinclair Flats would have rents ranging from $360 to $655 for one-bedroom apartments, from $426 to $956 for two bedrooms, and from $888 to $1,092 for three bedrooms, according to documents submitted to the city last year. All 60 units in the planned Lewis Lofts — 30 each in a pair of four-story buildings — would have affordable rents for senior citizens, and Prososki is hopeful that project will be a winner when the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency announces tax-credit awards in December.
The competition is typically fierce, however, with dozens of projects from around the state vying for a limited number of credits.
"There are many positive aspects to it," she said of the second phase of the development. "But I, at this point, would not want to guess."
