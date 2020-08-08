MANKATO — Construction of a long-awaited pedestrian and bike trail along Stoltzman Road between West High School and Stadium Road could begin next month under an agreement between Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato.
The $766,000 path, which is scheduled to be completed by July 1, 2021, will provide a safe route for walkers and bicyclists heading to the high school, Minnesota State University, Jefferson Elementary School and the Rasmussen Woods Nature Area.
The lack of a trail along Stoltzman has been an obvious gap in the local trail system. But adding a path was complicated by the marsh along the route, the fact that Stoltzman is a county road, and uncertainty on how to finance it.
Prospects for getting the project done were enhanced early in 2019 when $430,000 in federal funds dedicated toward pedestrian projects in south-central Minnesota were targeted at the trail. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources contributed another $150,000 through its local trails grant program. And now the two local governments are on the verge of agreeing to split the remaining costs and construct the project in one fell swoop rather than in two segments over several years.
An agreement between the county and the city, which the City Council is expected to approve Monday, calls for the city to contribute an estimated $93,000 to the nearly-mile-long segment of new trail along the western side of Stoltzman. When completed, it will create a stretch of uninterrupted trail of about three miles from Blue Earth Street near West High to the southern city limits.
The final design of the trail also includes an enhanced pedestrian crossing at Fairfield Avenue, which leads to Jefferson Elementary.
