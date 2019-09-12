MANKATO — Drivers who use Highway 19 in Winthrop and a Highway 169 ramp near Le Sueur are going to see some disruption the week of Sept. 16 even as the construction season nears its conclusion.
Beginning Monday, drivers should expect brief delays on Highway 19 in Winthrop as crews begin repair work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Highway 19 traffic from the east edge of Winthrop to about Highway 15 should anticipate lane closures and temporary blockages of side streets.
The $137,000 in repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the week.
Motorists are asked to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
Work on the Highway 93 ramp to northbound Highway 169 near Le Sueur will begin on the same day as the Winthrop work — Monday — but the closure of the ramp is expected to last just a single day. Crews will be re-enforcing a slope that has slid after heavy rains earlier this year, with work beginning after the morning rush and concluding prior to the evening rush.
Motorists can use Le Sueur County Road 22 (old Highway 112) as an alternate route to head north on Highway 169.
