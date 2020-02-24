MANKATO — The increasingly busy Mankato Regional Airport needs a $5.8 million control tower and it can likely be built at a local cost of less than $300,000, a consultant told the Mankato City Council Monday night.
“It’s like a very, very busy intersection,” said David Byers of Quandrex Aviation, LLC. “... Based on the number of operations you have, sooner or later something is going to go wrong.”
Less than a decade ago, Minnesota State University’s aviation program had 40 students and four airplanes. Now the enrollment has surpassed 400 students using 30 airplanes.
The skyrocketing pilot-training program pushed the number of “operations” at the airport to 126,000 in 2018. Each takeoff is an operation, as is each landing, meaning that the numbers soar when students are working on touch-and-go practice landings.
Increased use by corporate aircraft, air ambulance helicopters and private pilots has also contributed to the airport’s growth, making it the second busiest in Minnesota.
Worried about safety, along with concern about stifling the MSU program’s growth, the council agreed last fall to pursue the idea of adding a control tower, hiring the Florida-based consultant to guide the city through the application process to the Federal Aviation Administration.
A key issue was determining whether the FAA, which typically covers roughly 90% of the cost of building and operating control towers, would cover that share of the expense in Mankato. Under the program, the Minnesota Department of Transportation pays 5% with local cities’ covering the remainder.
After studying the numbers, Byers expressed high confidence of approval from the FAA, which makes its tower decisions on a cost/benefit basis.
“You have a very strong case,” he said. “... If you build it, they will come.”
The benefit is clear, according to Byers, who suggested the city has been fortunate that there have not been mid-air collisions considering the number of operations, the presence of inexperienced student pilots, and a traffic-control system that largely relies on pilots talking to each other on their radios.
“There are times when you can’t get a word in edgewise on the frequency, and there’s nobody out there directing traffic,” he said.
The federal approval process essentially follows a decades-old formula. Weighed against the cost of building the tower and operating it is the cost of doing nothing — which is calculated as lost travel-time, plus the projected deaths and injuries from airplane crashes, plus the cost of the lost aircraft. Lost lives are valued at $9.6 million each, serious injuries at $2.25 million and minor injuries at just under $29,000. Every hour of traveler delay caused by the lack of a tower is added into the formula at a rate of $48 per hour.
After the numbers were crunched, the value of adding a control tower at Mankato’s airport was double the cost.
“The benefit outweighs the cost by a 2-to-1 margin,” Byers said. “To get the FAA’s attention, you only need 1-to-1. So you’re way over that.”
That margin is based on Mankato airport activity remaining at current levels, something he considers unrealistic. When projected growth is included, the cost/benefit ratio rises to 2.2-to-1.
Council members, meeting in a work session where votes aren’t taken, asked numerous questions but didn’t indicate any resistance to moving forward with the application. The next steps would be officially applying with the FAA, which must then respond within 90 days, and doing a site study to pick an appropriate unobstructed location for the tower, work that could continue through 2021.
That work would cost an estimated $175,000 with Mankato’s share at $8,750. Design work in 2022 is projected at $600,000 ($30,000 from Mankato). Construction could come in 2023 at a cost of $5 million, which would leave the city with another bill of $250,000. Of the total cost of $5.775 million, Mankato and MnDOT would each chip in just under $289,000.
The council will have to approve each step and can back out of the project after any step without further obligation, according to Byers.
If the tower is constructed, it would likely be staffed initially by a team of four air traffic controllers at an annual cost of $650,000 — split by the same 95, 5, 5 cost-share between the FAA, the state and the city, which funds its airport costs from the half-percent local sales tax and revenues paid by airport users. The city’s share of operational costs could increase to as much as 20% if airport operations plunge in the future and the cost/benefit ratio drops below 1-to-1. That’s happened at only 11 of the 256 control towers around the country, Byers said.
The view from the tower needs to cover all paved areas of the airport, and the height that will be required hasn’t yet been determined. If it needs to be higher than initially estimated, costs could rise to $6 million.
Byers showed examples of other towers that incorporated clocks, city symbols and even changeable LED lighting into the exterior walls, suggesting that the council not make the structure entirely utilitarian.
“Do something nice architecturally,” he said. “You only get one shot, and it’s going to be the tallest structure around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.