MANKATO — An engineering consulting firm that helped state and county officials dismantle the historic Kern Bridge is being hired to help the city of Mankato put it back together at Sibley Park.
Short, Elliott, Hendrickson will be paid up to $254,000 to assist the city in reconstructing the one-of-a-kind bridge over the Blue Earth River between Sibley and Land of Memories parks. Despite the size of the contract, the city did not seek competitive bids — a typical requirement that can be skipped under state law for work “requiring technical, scientific, or professional training.”
SEH has served as an engineering consultant on riverside projects for the city in the past, and one of its engineers was part of the group that removed, dismantled, cataloged and stored the 148-year-old bridge from its original location southwest of Mankato.
“That kind of insight and knowledge is critical on a complicated project like this,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty, adding that the firm is “highly recommended by its peers and the state highway department.”
The bridge had been neglected for decades after the closure of the township road it served since 1873 and was in danger of collapsing into the Le Sueur River because its stone piers were crumbling.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation was able to secure federal funds targeted at historic bridge preservation and teamed with Blue Earth County to lift the 189-foot span off its piers and set it on the riverbank, where it was taken apart and put in storage containers.
The wrought-iron bowstring arch bridge — the last of its kind in Minnesota and the longest of its type remaining in America — was constructed of hundreds of individual pieces held together with pins. Putting the puzzle back together again is only a small part of the challenge facing SEH and the city, which won a competition with several other cities and counties looking to relocate the bridge to a bike or pedestrian trail system.
SEH will develop three options for locating the Kern bridge between the two parks, do soil borings, conduct river studies to ensure the project doesn’t impact the flood-control system, pre-design the piers that will support each end of the bridge, pre-design approach structures that will connect trails to the bridge, and lay out extensions of existing trails in Sibley and Land of Memories parks.
The trail approach constructed on the Land of Memories side will be particularly extensive — several hundred feet of boardwalk or other form of elevated trail — because the riverbank is substantially lower than the Sibley Park side and trail slopes can’t be overly steep, McCarty said.
St. Paul-based SEH highlighted the experience of the team it is assigning to the project, including design and consulting services on pedestrian and trail bridges across Minnesota. The firm is also contracting with an architectural historian to ensure the relocation of the bridge meets state and federal standards for returning the bridge to the National Register of Historic Places.
McCarty expects the three options for the bridge’s precise location to be completed in nine to 12 months. While the preference is to place the bridge just south of the two hills in the two parks, it’s critical to have alternatives if archeological sites are uncovered or technical issues arise at the preferred location.
SEH is to complete all of its preliminary design work within 18 months. At that point, another contract will be issued for final designs. McCarty’s hope is that construction will begin by late 2023 with the bridge resurrected in spring of 2024.
“Ideally we’d have it open for the late-May timeframe for that summertime bike-riding season,” he said.
A draft Transportation Improvement Program for the upcoming three years, which distributes federal transportation dollars in the area, lists the total project cost at more than $4.5 million.
