Few people have spent as much time in a canoe as Joe Michel has.
Throughout his life, he spent almost every day on a river canoeing, often on the Minnesota River that runs by his Judson Bottom Road home. When he was a younger man and traveling around the country for his job, his canoe was atop his pickup and he would canoe when he got off work.
Last Friday, the 86-year-old was on a marsh near Eagle Lake where he was helping in the search for Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, who’d been missing for 18 days.
It’s the third time in his life he’s recovered a body from the water
“I had been out there two days earlier and didn’t see anything. There was a helicopter out and a lot of drones and searchers. I went out again (Friday), thinking her body may have risen,” he said.
“I found the body floating in tall reeds. I could see the (Casey’s) gas station where they’d last seen her. She had to go through at least 100 yards of cattails to get to the open water where she was,” Michel said.
“It’s a sad thing. I came upon her body and said a prayer and called my wife (Bev) and then called 911.”
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy on Chuol. Authorities said they have no evidence of foul play.
In the early 1960s, Michel searched the Minnesota River after a 15-year-old boy drowned at the confluence of the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers while swimming with two friends.
Michel said Leon Christ, an accomplished Mankato State University wrestler, was on shore and had seen the three boys struggling in the river. “He was a big, strong guy. He went out and got two of them, under each arm, and just kept going down and pushing off the bottom and got them to shore,” Michel said. But the third boy was gone.
“I found him a few days later by Seven Mile Creek.”
In the 1970s, he and longtime paddling partner Dale Hennek were doing their nearly daily routine of canoeing on the Minnesota in preparation for the races they were often in.
They spotted the body of a man floating in the river near what is now the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Michel said that as far as he knows, it was never determined how the man died.
Michel started canoeing and learned to swim well as a kid after seeing his friend and another boy drown on Lake Washington when waves overwhelmed their canoe.
Michel still paddles about three days a week and bikes three days a week. “I feel very thankful I can still do that at 86.”
Michel well understands the pain Sunday Chuol’s family is going through. He lost his son John to cancer in 2012.
“Every day I think about it, but there’s a lot to be thankful for, too. I have a lot to be thankful for and there’s a lot to pray for.”
