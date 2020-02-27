Click on links below to email the governor and Mankato area state representatives.
Gov. Tim Walz
130 State Capitol
75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 201-3400; 800-657-3717
Email tool available at: mn.gov/governor/contact
State Representatives
District 19A
Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL)
501 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-8634
E-mail: rep.jeff.brand@house.mn
District 19B
Rep. Jack Considine Jr. (DFL)
433 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-3248
E-mail: rep.jack.considine@house.mn
District: 23B
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R)
323 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-4240
E-mail: rep.jeremy.munson@house.mn
District 24A
Rep. John Petersburg (R)
217 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-5368
E-mail: rep.john.petersburg@house.mn
District 23A
Rep. Bob Gunther (R)
277 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-3240
E-mail: rep.bob.gunther@house.mn
District 20B
Rep. Todd Lippert (D)
523 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-0171
E-mail: rep.todd.lippert@house.mn
District 16B
Rep. Paul Torkelson (R)
251 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-9303
E-mail: rep.paul.torkelson@house.mn
District 20A
Rep. Bob Vogel (R)
213 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-7065
E-mail: rep.bob.vogel@house.mn
State Senators
District 19
Nick A. Frentz (DFL)
2415 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-6153
E-mail: sen.nick.frentz@senate.mn
District 16
Senator Gary H. Dahms (R)
95 University Avenue W.
Minnesota Senate Bldg, Room 2111
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-8138
E-mail: sen.gary.dahms@senate.mn
District 20
Senator Rich Draheim (R)
95 University Avenue W.
Minnesota Senate Bldg, Room 3227
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-5558
E-mail: sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn
District 24
Senator John R. Jasinski (R)
95 University Avenue W.
Minnesota Senate Bldg, Room 2101
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-0284
E-mail: sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn
District 23
Julie A. Rosen (R)
2113 Minnesota Senate Bldg.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 296-5713
