ST. PETER — Residents of the city of St. Peter and the St. Peter School District will be choosing from a number of candidates on Election Day.
Candidate filings closed Tuesday for city and school district offices.
Assuming no one drops out, there will be contested races for School Board, mayor and all three open council seats. Candidates can choose to withdraw from the race on Wednesday or Thursday.
Shawn Schloesser is challenging Chuck Zieman for mayor.
Schloesser is an Arts Center of Saint Peter board member, American Legion Post 37 Gift Committee chairman and development specialist for the Region Nine Development Commission.
Zieman has been mayor since 2016 and was a council member before that.
Four candidates are vying for two council seats representing Ward 2, which is the southern portion of the city: David McGuire, a historian and writer who has run in every council election since 2007; Terry Bergemann, Heritage Preservation Commission member; Emily Bruflat, cantor at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter; Bradley DeVos, Economic Development Authority member.
Current councilmen John Kvamme and Jerry Pfeifer are not seeking re-election.
Two candidates are vying for a two-year seat in Ward 1: Dustin Sharstrom, a St. Peter Middle School teacher; and Shannon Nowell, former chairwoman of the St. Peter Library Board. This special election fills a vacancy after Susan Carlin recently resigned because she is moving.
Two people also are running for a four-year seat in Ward 1: Harry Youngvorst, a nurse and EMT; and Keri Johnson, an Economic Development Authority member and St. Peter Food Co-op personnel administrator. Roger Parras, who was appointed to the seat for one year after Jeff Brand was elected to the state Legislature, is not running to keep the seat.
School Board
Ten people have filed for four open seats on the School Board.
Incumbents Tim Lokensgard and Ben Leonard are seeking re-election. Incumbents Bob Meeks and Mark Karlsrud have decided to retire.
The newcomer candidates are:
■ Mohamed Abdulkadir, a founder of the St. Peter Islamic Center
■ Julie Carlblom, a recently retired South Elementary special education teacher
■ Bill Kautt, recently retired from the Minnesota School Boards Association and former St. Peter High School teacher
■ Bill Soderlund, a district financial booster and owner of a veterinary pharmacy business
■ Tracy Stuewe, president of the St. Peter Booster Club
■ Andrew Vander Linden, a counselor in Mankato Area Public Schools
■ Bernadette Volk, a founder of the district’s new American Indian Advisory Council
■ Molly Wendroth, a nurse at the Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.