ST. JAMES — A 34-year-old man allegedly swindled a Butterfield homeowner out of nearly $1,500 for a painting job he never completed.
Michael H. Monmaney, 34, of Tracy, was charged Wednesday with two felonies for theft by swindle and a gross misdemeanor for violating a Department of Labor and Industry licensing order in Watonwan County District Court.
The homeowner told police she gave Monmaney about $1,498 in December 2018 to paint her house starting in spring 2019. The two had a contract, but in June he told her he'd need more money because his bank account was hacked, according to a criminal complaint.
He reportedly agreed to repay her by July, but hadn't done so by December. Monmaney was previously convicted for not completing home improvement work in South Dakota between 2011 and 2013, according to the Office of the South Dakota Attorney General.
