ST. PETER — A Mankato couple recently donated $12,000 to The Arts Center of Saint Peter, one of the largest private contributions the nonprofit organization has received in its 41-year history.
James and Jennie Ward's gift was through their donor-advised fund at the Mankato Area Foundation.
The donation will be used to help the center launch new programming in writing, studio and fiber arts.
For several years, Jennie Ward's jewelry creations have been sold through the center's gallery shop.
Her idea of donating funds came last fall after she found out the Arts Center's loss of a tenant had caused a revenue gap and that members were hoping to fill that empty space with education programming.
Several of its weaving looms had to be placed in storage after the center's original building was destroyed by a tornado in 1998. Thanks to the Wards' donation, the center's table and floor looms are back in action. They have been installed in two studios on the second floor of the center's downtown location.
Up to 12 weavers may use the loom studios' space, an Arts Center press release said.
A four-week introductory weaving class begins Monday at the center.
For registration information about the class or to find out about other activities at the center, visit: artscentersp.org.
