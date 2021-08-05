When Katie Hogan gave the word, all the ribbers came to help.
One by one they wrapped two fists around the metal banner frames and heaved. Within seconds a rib stand that looked like a generic tent transformed into more like something you’d see at, well, a rib fest.
“A lot of us are friends,” says Nikki Haggerty of Chicago, who owns Texas Lightning BBQ. “We all see each other year to year. The guy next door, he was at the last show with me. Most of us are pretty friendly, especially the group that’s here.”
Today marks the kickoff of the 23rd annual Mankato RibFest at Riverfront Park, the community’s annual ode to cooked swine. And while it may be presented as a competition — which it certainly is — the action before the bingeing is less competitive. Tents and banner frames take time and muscle power to set up, so they spread the work around and help each other out.
“Ribbers,” as they’re known, travel the country each year competing in cookoffs. Many times ribbers will see each other at several towns across the country. Friendships form.
“It’s nice. You can say, ‘Hey I’m running out of paper towels. Can I get a case of paper towels from you?’ We all work together to try to help each other out to make the show the best we can for everybody,” Haggerty says.
At the same time, it’s still a competition.
“Oh sure,” she says, “we all want to win.”
A few rib stands down is Mark Grant, owner of Porky Chicks, a perennial fan favorite.
“Best ribs in Mankato 2019,” he says, proudly. “I’ve won it previously in the years past also.”
Grant says his ribs resonate with people because, in his words, they’re a little different.
“We don’t do necessarily a dry rub, we don’t necessarily do a wet rib, we just do an in between,” says Grant, who hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “We’re halfway in between Kansas City and Memphis. Memphis does a dry rib, Kansas City does a wet, and we just call it the in-between rib. Best of both worlds.”
Hogan is a veteran of rib festivals, having worked at and managed them for 12 years. But this is her first year owning one. She bought her business, the Chicago-based Armadillo’s, just before COVID-19 hit.
She likes the competition, but she loves the camaraderie.
“It’s one big family so we all help each other out,” she says.
The thing that differentiates ribbers, Hogan says, is the spices on the meat and wood used to cook it. The meat, she says, is all the same; everyone uses the same supplier. Armadillo’s, she says, brings a sweeter flavor experience.
The ribber life is an adventure. Each weekend they’re setting up in a new town. But Mankato, she says, is different.
“The first time I came here, I’d never even heard of Mankato, Minnesota. And now, coming to this town is almost like going home because we come here and we know so many people, and we’ve been coming here for years.”
Haggerty couldn’t agree more. She’s been coming back for 19 years.
“I love Mankato. This is the town I look forward to the most every year,” she says. “It’s not the busiest, it’s not the biggest show I do by far. But people are so friendly here. You feel like you’re coming home.”
Think she’s just saying that for the media?
Listen to this: Last year, when COVID obliterated the rib fest circuit, it was the first Labor Day weekend in more than 20 years that she didn’t spend in Reno, site of one of the biggest rib fests in the country.
Haggerty decided to use the downtime to go to one of the other rib fest sites she visits annually. When she asked her kids which site they wanted to visit, they unanimously said Mankato. So last summer, Haggerty and her kids spent Labor Day weekend in the Key City — just for the fun of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.