MANKATO — When the pandemic forced the cancellation of annual shop-with-a-cop events, Mankato Department of Public Safety staff decided to instead join state troopers in collecting Toys for Tots.
Together the Mankato Department of Public Safety and State Patrol’s 2200 District collected more than 600 toys. That’s the largest donation ever given to the Mankato Toys for Tots, said volunteers Bernie and Sue Thompson. They came to the Mankato Public Safety Center Wednesday to collect the gifts.
Most holiday seasons the Mankato Department of Public Safety invites several children on a shopping spree at a local store. Officers and firefighters help the children pick out and wrap presents for themselves and family members.
This year Deputy Director Matt DuRose challenged his staff to instead join the State Patrol in its tradition of collecting donations for Toys for Tots. DuRose said he had high hopes for his staff and they exceeded expectations.
Officer Nicole Neudecker led the department in gifts and financial donations collected. She posted a request on social media and in 12 hours collected $3,000. They bought all the bicycles that were in stock at the Mankato Walmart and went to New Ulm to buy more.
“We wanted to supply a lot of toys to a lot of children in need — especially during these difficult times,” Neudecker said.
The bicycles and many other toys will be gifted to nearly 1,000 families Saturday. The distribution has been converted to a drive-thru event.
Other area law enforcement agencies that also usually hold shop-with-a-cop events also have found other ways to get gifts to families this year.
Agencies in Nicollet County delivered $100 gift cards to 17 children last week. The Fleet Farm gift cards were funded by area businesses and organizations.
Agencies in Le Sueur delivered gifts to the homes of 20 families. Sponsors provided $175 for each chosen family in need and volunteers helped shop for and wrap gifts. Each family also got a package of meats from Odenthal Meats.
“I am very thankful that we were able to complete our shop-with-a-cop event considering the difficult times we have experienced during this pandemic,” Sheriff Brett Mason said in a news release. “The smiles on the children’s faces as well as the law enforcement officers continues to make this event a success.”
