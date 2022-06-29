MANKATO — At age 10, Jace Allen is already a veteran angler.
"I've been fishing since I was 2," he said Wednesday as he jigged a line from a fishing pier at Lions Park in Mankato.
He and about 20 other kids were taking part in the Cops and Bobbers event sponsored by the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Nearby, Carson Kelly, 9, was tossing a bobber and worm rig out and having some luck.
"I caught a bullhead. I throw them back. I don't like them." The spot he was fishing from turned out to be a bullhead hotspot as he pulled in several more during the morning.
Brianna Scholz, 13, wasn't enticing much of anything.
"I'm not very good at fishing," she said.
While there weren't going to be any monster fish coming from the small pond, the kids were having fun on a pleasant morning.
Keith Mortensen, the Public Safety Department school liaison officer who coordinates the annual outings, said every Wednesday morning through mid August, Mankato area elementary, middle and high school students go fishing with police officers.
And for four weeks, on Thursdays, the cops bring kids out for adaptive fishing.
"It's a healthy outdoor activity and it builds relationships with kids and their families," Mortensen said of the event.
Area school counselors and service providers select kids who they think would benefit from the fishing outings. Mortensen said that if kids are struggling, they are paired up with other kids who become mentors for them.
“It’s tough being the age they’re at,” he said.
Area businesses, groups and individuals donate everything needed for the events, including fishing gear, snacks and prizes for the kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.