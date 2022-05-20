MANKATO — Minnesota State University has named Chris Corley its dean of library and learning.
The position is effective immediately, MSU announced Friday in a press release.
Corley has served as MSU's interim dean of library and learning since July 2019. He joined MSU in 2004 as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 2007 and professor in 2017.
Prior to joining MSU, Corley held career appointments at Minnesota State University-Moorhead and graduate assistantships and fellowships and affiliations with the Purdue Research Foundation and Centre Georges Chevrier at the Université de Bourgogne, in Dijon, France.
