MANKATO — Most have heard of how the coronavirus outbreak centered in China has begun to take a financial toll on companies like Apple, which has its products made in China and sells many of them back to Chinese customers.
But slowly, steadily, the outbreak is reaching into many corners of business and industry, including unexpected spots such as the wedding business.
"Most dresses are made in China. A few in Europe. I don't know of any made in the U.S.," said Emery Gess, of Valerie's Bridal in rural Mankato.
With the virus spreading, factories in parts of China have temporarily closed, meaning fabrics such as silk, chiffon and satin and fully made dresses aren't getting made. Many dress shops around the country are reporting delays of at least six weeks.
Gess said she's not concerned about brides who've ordered dresses getting them for their wedding.
"I've had a few brides call and ask if their dress will be delayed, but I haven't heard from any (suppliers) yet. The orders that have already been placed, I haven't had any holds put on them."
She did say many of the designers she buys from have taken away the option for rush shipping and some have had some delays in shipping. "They're pushing it back a little, but not too much."
Gess said it helps that most brides come in early to pick out and order a dress, giving a longer lead time to get dresses to this country.
Travel concerns
The travel industry is expected to be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, but so far it's mostly bringing questions from clients locally.
Lauri Ludewig, of Emerald Travel in Mankato, said so far the effects haven't been too noticeable.
"I'm not aware of any cancellations in our office. We have had questions though, primarily from cruise passengers."
Ludewig said she tells those going on cruises that the cruise lines have put extra protocols in place, something they've done in the past in response to norovirus, which is a very contagious stomach illness.
"They have people stationed at buffet lines and other place and require people to put sanitizer on their hands. They serve the food from the buffet lines instead of people serving themselves, and they're constantly wiping down the handrails and everything else."
While her agency doesn't book many trips to Asia, she said there have been major cutbacks of flights going in and out of China and cruises to that region have been canceled, which has led to a lot of empty ships.
Ludewig said Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise lines are using the opportunity to spread a little good will by sending some of their empty ships to Australia. "They're giving short three- or four-day cruises to the people who have been battling the wildfires there. I'm not sure if they're free or reduced cost, but they're just doing it to give them a little break and to keep their crew busy and working."
She said she hasn't heard of any cruises anywhere else in the world being canceled.
Bonnie Thompson, of the Travel & Cruise Center in Mankato, said that while the effects haven't been severe yet, she did just get her first cancellation.
"I had a client where Viking Cruise Lines just canceled their cruise for May. It was a 15-day Far Eastern cruise from Hong Kong to Japan."
She said the cruise lines have been very accommodating when they have to cancel, giving people refunds or vouchers to book in the future.
She, too, has fielded questions from people who will be going on cruises but said she hasn't sensed any fear of getting on cruise ships.
Like everyone else, Thompson's hoping the coronavirus gets under control sooner than later.
"We'll see in the next months if it gets better. I'm keeping my fingers crossed.
"Our Europe travel is so big in the spring and summer, I'm hoping it doesn't affect that."
"I booked a ton of Alaska tours for this summer and I don't see a concern there. Not yet anyway."
The U.S. economy is likely to take a big hit from the loss of visitors from China, according to a new report from consulting firm Tourism Economics. They say America will lose about 1.6 million visitors from mainland China in the coming year, a 28% drop. The financial loss will be a whopping $10.3 billion as each Chinese visitor spends an average of $6,500.
More ag woes?
The coronavirus outbreak could be another headache for farmers, who have struggled from trade wars and low commodity prices.
White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said this week he's concerned the virus will reduce Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products this year under the Phase 1 trade deal signed by the countries.
China's economic slump makes it more likely China might not be able to buy all of the $32 billion of U.S. agricultural goods it promised for 2020, including soybeans, hogs and other commodities.
In 2017, the last full year before America’s trade war with China, soybeans accounted for more than half of U.S. agricultural exports to China. The next year American soybean exports fell 75% after the U.S. imposed tariffs.
