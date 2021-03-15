MANKATO — There are now 43 active cases of COVID-19 among Mankato Area Public Schools students and staff and nearly 600 are in quarantine.
Another 14 students have contracted the virus in the last few days, Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen told the Mankato School Board Monday night. There have been no new cases among staff since the district last released a case update last Thursday, he said.
Hogen further broke down the total number of cases: 14 at East High School, 10 at Prairie Winds Middle School, five at West High School, two at Dakota Meadows Middle School, 10 across all of the elementary schools and special education programs, and two among distance learners.
None of the cases were known to have been transmitted during the school day, Hogen said.
The district is not considering moving to distance learning at this time. If cases continue to climb, closures will be decided on a school-by-school basis.
