The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 169, according to a Minnesota Department of Health report released Sunday.
That’s up 32 cases from Saturday out of 4,680 people tested at the health department lab. Blue Earth County gained one case with a total of four and Nicollet County cases remained at three. There were also new cases in Le Sueur and Martin counties.
During a conference call with reporters Sunday, MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said the ages of newly added cases range from 20-84. She said 10 people were currently hospitalized with five in intensive care.
“We are seeing more household clusters and an increase in individuals whose source of exposure is community transmission,” Ehresmann said.
Ehresmann said 34 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. She said patients with dental emergencies have been showing up at emergency rooms and encouraged dentists to provide care on a case-by-case basis.
The department is now reporting 17 cases in south-central Minnesota, up from 11 on Saturday. The number in Martin County, the hardest hit among the counties adjacent to Blue Earth County, rose from five to eight.
Le Sueur and Waseca counties each have one case. A teacher in Waseca schools was listed as positive test case but that person had not been in the schools and the health department said no action needed to be taken.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported the state’s first COVID-19 death Saturday morning.
The death occurred Thursday and involved a Ramsey County resident in his or her 80s who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The person had been in contact with a family member who was a frequent international traveler and had previously been confirmed to have the virus, according to state health officials.
A new case was reported in Nicollet County on Saturday. The case is a 26-year-old who was exposed to another who tested positive for COVID-19, said Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg. The person is at home under self quarantine for 14 days.
Ehresmann said anyone with respiratory symptoms should avoid going out in public for seven days after their symptoms disappear and stressed the growing need for blood donations.
“If you are without symptoms and can donate blood, please contact your local blood center because they are in desperate need of donations,” she said.
MDH is working to identify and contact all potentially exposed individuals.
