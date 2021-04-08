MANKATO — Coronavirus cases and quarantines are up again among Mankato Area Public Schools students and staff.
There were 28 confirmed cases between April 1-7, according to a district report released Thursday. Another 227 students and staff are on quarantine due to contact with a known case.
The case count is one less than a prior spike in mid-March. There have now been 430 known cases since the start of the school year.
