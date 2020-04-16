Information on how to get your stimulus payments and who is eligible.
https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus
COVID prevention and care recommendations from the CDC
Minnesota unemployment info and application.
Minnesota unemployment directions for contract workers and self employed.
SBA loans and grants
Paycheck protection loan program
Minnesota daily update of case numbers by county along with information on condition of patients.
State officials continue to ask Minnesotans not to call 911 with general coronavirus questions and instead contact the state hotline at (651) 201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
State emergency child care grant program;
Child Care Aware of Minnesota will administer and distribute these funds for emergency child care services. Grants can be found here: https://www.childcareawaremn.org/providers/emergency-child-care-grants/
Six Minnesota Initiative Foundations last week answered a call from the Governor and launched an Emergency Child Care Grant Program to provide support for Greater Minnesota licensed child care providers serving families of essential workers needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Think Small had already launched an effort to issue grants to family child care programs in the metro area. Visit this webpage to learn more about grant availability.
