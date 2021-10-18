A majority of area respondents say the city of Mankato should continue plans to build a splash pad within the city, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 222 total respondents, 138 voters — more than 62% — support the city’s plans for a splash pad. Another 84 voters opposed the move.
Mankato leaders will examine potential locations for the spray-play area this winter — but it is expected to be someplace other than Tourtellotte Park, home to the city’s municipal pool.
The prospects for a splash pad have been greatly enhanced by advice recently received from the city’s financial consulting firm. Baker Tilley Municipal Advisors determined that federal COVID-19 relief dollars could be used for the $1.2 million renovation of the bathhouse at Tourtellotte Park.
That project was a top priority of the City Council when divvying up future revenue from the local sales tax. It was considered more of a pressing need than other water-related amenities.
By using the federal dollars for the modernization of the bathhouse, $1.2 million in sales tax proceeds is available for items farther down the wish list.
That includes a zero-depth-entry pool at Tourtellotte, which will be more useful than the main pool for families with young children and some swimmers with disabilities.
The zero-depth pool might have a few small fountain features to entertain the kids. But the larger splash pad — with multiple sprayers, misters, water-tents and other hydro zaniness — is to be located elsewhere in the city to spread the fun around.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should the city of Mankato continue with plans for a splash pad?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters supported the splash pad, arguing the feature would serve as an attraction and family activity while others pointed to the cost and the nearby Spring Lake Park Swim Facility in North Mankato.
Ron Leech wrote, “Of course the city should pursue a splash pad because that will attract people to move to Mankato along with more hockey ice, ball diamonds and pickleball.”
“There should be several splash pads throughout the community,” Daniel Walterman wrote.
Harry Jenness wrote, “Watching the grandkids have fun in one and involved in the construction of another, the splash pad is a great alternative to taking the kids to the swimming pool. The pad will add another reason why families will want to live in Mankato and the surrounding area.”
