A story on page B1 of Thursday's Free Press headlined "City manager finalists offer varied backgrounds" incorrectly reported the Nebraska city where Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez was first hired as a city administrator. It was Kimball rather than Kearney.
Correction
Tags
Mark Fischenich
