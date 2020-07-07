Local & State
A Farmamerica board member’s name was misspelled in a photo caption on Page B1 Thursday. Ron Wood was shown on a tractor at the agricultural interpretive site near Waseca.
Sister Andrea Zelenak, SSND, 90, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mankato. Funeral services will be held at a later date; an obituary will be published at that time.
Debra Ann Osborne, age 65, of Lake Crystal, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 1 pm to 4pm at the American Legion in Lake Crystal. The family requests that you dress casual. A private burial will be held at …
