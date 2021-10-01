An article on Page B7 of Friday's edition about Maker Fair Minnesota should have stated the event takes place Oct. 9 at the Nicollet County fairgrounds.
Correction
Obituaries
age 64, Madison Lake, died unexpectedly September 29, 2021. Funeral Service, Monday, October 4, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. Visitation, Sunday, 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary and one hour prior to service at church.
Denny Kemp, age 63, of North Mankato, died at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Services will be announced later by the Northview-North Mankato Mortuary.
age 38, of Lake Crystal, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending with A Memorial Service planned for December 2021, day and time to be announced later. Lake Crystal Mortuary. www.mankatomortuary.com
