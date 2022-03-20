MANKATO — The cost of stabilizing and riprapping 3,000 feet of riverbank in Mankato is now expected to cost just under $10 million — nearly 50% higher than when it was proposed three years ago.
Construction of the riverbank stabilization project, set to begin as soon as June 1, aims to eliminate erosion along the Minnesota River from Riverfront Park to the regional wastewater treatment plant.
But the discovery of lead and asbestos in a portion of the bank, which was once apparently used as a dump site, is making for a more complex and expensive project.
“It just necessitated a tremendous amount of additional work for screening and disposing of that,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
The initial belief was that the material dumped along the river was primarily inert items such as glass bottles and demolition debris placed there in the early 20th century in an attempt to slow erosion of the bank. The plan was to remove some of that material when necessary while stabilizing much of it in place.
More testing indicated the presence of lead, most likely from old lead-acid batteries, along with asbestos.
“It’s not an immediate public health threat,” McCarty said.
It is, however, something that would eventually result in additional water contamination, so it needs to be dealt with responsibly, he said. And that will be costly.
The general contractor hired to do the overall project will likely require a subcontractor with expertise in the disposal of toxic materials. When working in the contaminated area, which is mostly concentrated on the north side of Riverfront Park, crews will need to remove, isolate and contain the polluted soils while they are awaiting transportation to an authorized disposal site.
“So there’s additional trucking and tipping fees as well,” he said.
Escalating expense
When state lawmakers were asked to chip in $7.2 million for the project and another similar anti-erosion effort in Land of Memories Park, the combined projects were predicted to cost $9 million. The state contribution, which was ultimately approved by the Legislature, was calculated at 80% of the cost with local taxpayers covering 20%.
With the ever-rising price of the second stage of the project, it looks like the local share will be more than 40%.
The completed work in Land of Memories, where erosion was threatening a major city well, largely adhered to its original budget of $2.3 million. The work to be done downstream has not.
Excavating the riverbank to make it less steep, armoring the shoreline with erosion-resistant rock known as riprap and improving the places where stormwater drains to the river were expected to cost $6.7 million in October 2019. A feasibility report completed earlier this month now lists the construction cost at $8.63 million, with engineering and contingency funds pushing the total to $9.965 million.
The revised budget estimate lists the cost of “regulated waste removal” at $2.5 million.
Another $1.1 million is for creating a new consolidated outfall, which is where a drain or sewer enters the river. Currently, there are multiple places along that part of the Minnesota River where stormwater drains from the city to the river.
“At times of high water, the interaction between a discharge point and the river can cause additional erosion,” according to the feasibility report.
The new consolidated outfall will combine all of those stormwater discharge points into a single one. A second discharge point will carry treated water from the sewage plant.
Awaiting bids
The council without discussion authorized the project to be put out for bids starting next week with a contractor to be approved on April 25.
Assuming that process goes according to plan, construction is to begin by June 1 with the major work completed by Nov. 15.
Planting of trees and native grasses in portions of the project that aren’t covered in riprap will be done next year, along with repair of any damage done to the Minnesota River Trail, with final completion by Oct. 31, 2023.
First, though, the city will find out if contractors are willing to do the work at a price consistent with the revised budget.
The civil engineering that represents the bulk of the work — shaping the banks, trucking materials, precisely placing the rock — seems to be less prone to the inflation that has hit public projects more reliant on specialized materials, according to McCarty. Still, general contractors are also facing steep hikes in fuel costs and the tight labor market that is plaguing much of the economy.
“It’s a bit of a rollercoaster right now,” he said.
Even if bids come in as estimated, the city is facing a much bigger local bill than previously expected. A total of $200,000 in stormwater funds, collected as part of the municipal utility fees paid by homeowners and businesses, were budgeted for the project in December. With the rising price tag, the stormwater fund will need to be tapped for more than $2.76 million. The fund has enough reserves to cover the amount, but other stormwater projects planned for coming years may need to be postponed, McCarty said.
Calmer waters have prevailed in another area that could have jeopardized the riverbank stabilization project, which involves earthmoving and rock placement right down to the normal waterline. A big snowpack upstream or excessive rains would have made it difficult or impossible to begin work in June. Instead, there was below-average snowfall over the winter, and the region has been in drought or near-drought conditions for more than a year.
“We’ve been watching the river closely, and it’s staying low,” McCarty said.
