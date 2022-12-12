MANKATO — The longer Mankato and nearby communities wait to modernize the regional sewage treatment plant, the more expensive it is becoming with estimates roughly doubling over the past year.
A project that was expected to cost about $39 million when first discussed five years ago, then $44.5 million when construction bids were sought last winter, then $60 million when the bids were actually received is now projected to cost at least $85 million, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
"We would love for the numbers to be different," Arntz told the City Council in a Monday night update on the twice-delayed project.
The increasingly difficult challenge of repairing and upgrading the plant, located at the end of Pine Street on the east bank of the Minnesota River, comes even as more emergency fixes are required. A 2017 study of the plant, which includes a few components dating back to its 1956 creation, warned that substantial work was needed.
Sewage treatment specialists with the global engineering firm Black & Veatch estimated that a basic modernization of the existing processing system would cost about $39 million if done in the first half of this decade and that another $14 million in work might be needed later in the decade to provide capacity for a Mankato-area growing population.
The initial work was set for 2022 construction, something that was cast in doubt when the lowest offer to do the job last February — a $60.1 million bid from Knutson Construction — was more than 33% higher than the Black and Veatch estimates. It was also much higher than the city's strategy for financing the improvements.
With the project in the planning stages for years, ongoing efforts have laid the financial groundwork for covering the projected expense. When bonds for a previous plant improvement from the 1990s were paid off in 2019, city officials declined to reduce utility bills to reflect the reduced debt-service payments. Instead, they continued to collect the dollars and slightly increased monthly bills to homes and businesses each year to set aside reserve funds for the local share of the future project.
In addition, new municipal bonds were to be sold and paid back over two decades, and a low-interest state loan was sought. Even with those local funding sources, the city was seeking $20 million in assistance from the Legislature through the state bonding bill, which provides funding for government construction projects across the state.
The hefty construction bids last February, however, left the city's financing plan in tatters. City leaders decided to ask Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, to rewrite their legislative bills to bump up the request to $30 million.
The lawmakers agreed and were cautiously hopeful in May of getting most or all of that amount. Those hopes were dashed when the legislative session ended in gridlock with no bonding bill approved.
Now, as another legislative session is set to begin in three weeks, Arntz said staff has been working with the city's consultant to update the cost estimate in an effort to avoid any more mid-session surprises — particularly following a year of steep inflation in the construction economy.
The new estimate, based partly on costs of actual sewage plant projects done elsewhere in Minnesota this year, is $85 million to $89 million, Arntz said. That figure also factors in the time lag facing the project, which now probably won't break ground until early 2024, and only then if the Legislature is successful in reaching a timely compromise on a statewide bonding bill and if the bill includes the Mankato funding.
And it won't be a $30 million legislative solicitation anymore. Local funding sources can generate only $45 million in financing, she said. So, using the higher end of the new estimate, city officials asked Frentz and Frederick if they were willing to seek $44.5 million in state assistance to cover half the price of an $89 million upgrade.
"They have agreed to modify their previous bills," Arntz said.
Mayor Najwa Massad was heavily involved in discussing with lawmakers the regional importance of Mankato's sewage plant and the statewide value it provides in reducing pollution in the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers. The effectiveness of her efforts to get Mankato's project into a bonding bill remained forever unknown because the collapse of the legislative session meant a final bonding bill was never written.
"Last year, that was a bit disappointing," Massad said. "Hopefully this year is a lot better."
Mankato will be looking to make it a team effort at the Capital in the weeks and months ahead — one featuring all seven communities that send their wastewater to the treatment plant and maybe an eighth.
"We shared with them the need we have for assistance in lobbying the Legislature," Arntz said.
North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District are currently in the regional system, and Lake Crystal is exploring the possibility of joining rather than undertaking the expense of modernizing its own plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.